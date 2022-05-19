WAVERLY –St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School will be welcoming a guest preacher in June as part of the 150th anniversary year-long celebration. Pastor Glen Wheeler will be the guest preacher who will be in attendance on Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5.
Following the 5:30 p.m. service on Saturday, there will be a light, catered meal. The meal will begin at 6:15 p.m. and Pastor Wheeler will be present to greet members and mingle. He will again preach on Sunday, and there will be a short introduction of him during the coffee hour, which takes place from 10:15-10:45 a.m. each Sunday.
To attend the Saturday meal, an RSVP online should be made by Friday, May 27. You can do so by going to www.stpaulswaverly.org/register/ or by calling the church office at 319-352-3850. Donations for the meal will be accepted.
Pastor Wheeler was called to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School in July of 1975 and served until 1994. After serving at Bethel Lutheran in Minnesota, he retired in June 2006.
All are invited to attend as St. Paul’s welcomes back Pastor Wheeler. For more information on the upcoming 150th Anniversary events and activities at St. Paul’s, visit the anniversary webpage at www.stpaulswaverly.org/150th-anniversary/.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is located in Waverly, Iowa, and is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) in the Northeastern Iowa Synod. It is a place for people of all ages and backgrounds to worship, learn and grow together in their faith. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, visit www.stpaulswaverly.org.