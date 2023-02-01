Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Bremer County will host a Commercial Ag Weed, Insect, and Plant Disease Management Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial pesticide applicators Wednesday, February 8, 2023. The program, provided by the ISU Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP), is available at office locations across Iowa.
The local attendance site is Bremer County Extnesion Office. Preregistration may be required. Walk-ins are not guaranteed admission. The course runs from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m. The registration fee is $45. To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, the ISU Extension and Outreach Bremer County office at 319-882-4275.