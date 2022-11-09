Tripoli, Iowa – Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Bremer County will host a Commercial Ag Weed, Insect, and Plant Disease Pest Control Management Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial pesticide applicators Wednesday, November 16, 2022. The program, provided by the ISU Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP), is available at office locations across Iowa.
The local attendance site is the Bremer County ISU Extension office at 720 7th Ave SW, in Tripoli. Preregistration may be required and walk-ins on the day of the program will only be admitted if room allows. The course runs from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m. The registration fee is $35 on or before November 9 and $45 after November 9. To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact Ron Lenth at the ISU Extension and Outreach Bremer County office at 319-882-4275.