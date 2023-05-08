2023 Marks the 59th year since the Community Action Network was established to help American families and communities overcome obstacles to poverty. Over 1,000 agencies across the country are working every day to create opportunities and transform the lives of their neighbors, making communities stronger and helping families across the US thrive. This year, Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation (NEICAC), a proud member of the Community Action Network, will also commemorate 58 years in service helping families throughout Northeast Iowa.
“Each May, during Community Action Month, we reflect on the impact NEICAC, and our network has had on families,” said CEO, Trisha Wilkins. “Last year alone, we served over 10,000 people across our service area, and over 15 million across the country with essential services such as shelter and food, and long-term solutions like education.”
Community Action Agencies serve 99% of all American counties with life-changing services to help families achieve financial stability. All agencies are locally controlled and represented by the private, public, and low-income sectors of the community. “We are proud of our communities’ participation in the development and oversight of our programs,” said Wilkins. “Their engagement helps us to be more effective in our approach to determining what Northeast Iowans need.”
To Celebrate the continued success of Community Action and raise awareness throughout Northeast Iowa, NEICAC will be ramping up social media efforts in the month of May and encourage all who are able to follow along at www.facebook.com/NEICACDecorah