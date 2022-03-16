Northeast Iowa Community Action Corp. Board will discuss weatherization assistance and more when it meets Monday, March 28 in regular session.
The meeting will be on Zoom beginning at 6 p.m. Community Action is located at 305 Montgomery St., Decorah.
The agenda includes:
•Introduction of new board member
•Scott Fischer will present on weatherization assistance.
•Approval of job description and pay scale for a lead family services specialist
•A strategic planning update
•Head Start
•Transit
•Grant updates
•Director’s Report
•Meeting scheduling and reports