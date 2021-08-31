Waverly Senior Center
Aug. 31: 9 a.m., Faculty retirees breakfast; 9:30 a.m.,
Class of 1954 breakfast
Eick family reunites Sept. 5
The annual reunion of the descendants of Carl and Adeline Eick will be held Sunday, Sept. 5, at the Legion Hall in Westgate. We will have a potluck dinner at noon. We ask that you bring pictures of family members and events to share. We hope to see you there.
County offices closed for Labor Day
All Bremer County Courthouse offices including the Convenience Center and Clerk of Court offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 6, in observance of Labor Day.
Waverly city offices closed,
garbage collection rescheduled Sept. 6
City of Waverly offices, including the Recycling Center and Yard Waste Site, will be closed Monday, Sept. 6, for Labor Day. Monday’s garbage and curbside recycling will be picked up Tuesday, Sept. 7. The City’s Yard Waste Site and Recycling Center will be open Saturday, Sept. 4, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Call 352-6247 or 352-9065 if you have any questions.
Peace UCC holds Pizza Ranch fundraiser
Peace United Church of Christ will hold a fundraiser at the Waverly Pizza Ranch, 2020 W. Bremer Ave., from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8. The restaurant will donate 10% of all sales as well as all tips given.
Lions Club holds drive-up
pancake breakfast Sept. 19
The Waverly Lions Club will hold a drive-up pancake breakfast from 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, at the 4-H Building. The menu includes three pancakes, two sausage links, syrup, butter and water for $6. Proceeds support the local Lions Club.
Cruise Waverly concludes for 2021 on Sept. 23
Cruise Waverly will conclude for the 2021 season starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23. Get your “old” classic or sports car out of the garage and bring it to town to cruise. Enjoy your ride and the traffic as we fill Bremer Avenue up with some class. There is no agenda, just come to town to cruise, dine, shop and enjoy the night. Keep it simple, have some fun and drive safe.