Waverly Senior Center
Dec. 16: 7:30 a.m., CLA Guys breakfast;
1 p.m.: The Lookers — Parlor; 5 p.m., Board meeting
Dec. 17: 9 a.m., Fit Express;
9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; noon, Comfort Food Friday
Dec. 20: 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 1 p.m., The Sunshine Gals-Large room
Dec. 21: 9 a.m., Faculty Guys & Gals Breakfast; 1 p.m., The Challengers; 1:30 p.m., Cribbage-Large room
St.Paul’s Lutheran Church advent service
St.Paul’s Lutheran Church Artesian located at 2022 Larrabee Ave Waverly will be having advent service at 1 p.m. every Wednesday. Everyone is invited.
County offices, Clerk of
Court closed Dec. 23-24
All Bremer County Courthouse offices, Bremer County Convenience Center/Landfill and Clerk of Court will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 23 and Friday, Dec. 24 in observance of Christmas.
City of Waverly announces holiday closures, refuse reschedulings
All City of Waverly offices, including the Recycling Center, will be closed Friday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 27, for Christmas. There will be no garbage picked up on Friday and no garbage or curbside recycling picked up on Monday. Friday’s garbage will be picked up on Thursday, Dec. 23. Monday’s garbage and curbside recycling will be picked up on Tuesday, Dec. 28.
City offices will also be closed Friday, Dec. 31 for New Year’s Eve. Friday’s garbage and curbside recycling will be picked up on Monday, Jan. 3. Please note that the Recycling Center will not be open Saturday, Dec. 2h or Jan. 1. If you have any questions, call 352-6247 or 352-9065.
Redeemer hosts Red Cross blood drive Dec. 28
The Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 28 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2001 W. Bremer Ave., Waverly. The blood drive is sponsored by Waverly Pizza Ranch. Appointments can be made by calling the Red Cross at 800-733-2767 or Erin Ball at 319-415-9135.
Mobile food pantry held at Vineyard Church
The Bremer County Mobile Food Pantry is held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at the Embassy Vineyard Church. Organizers ask that participants bring their photo ID and their own reusable grocery bags. If anyone is in need for additional assistance, visit www.neifb.org/locate. The food pantry is run in partnership with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Courthouse, county offices
closed New Year’s Eve
All Bremer County Courthouse offices, Bremer County Convenience Center/Landfill and Clerk of Court will be closed Friday, Dec. 31 in observance of New Year’s Day.