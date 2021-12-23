Waverly Senior Center
Dec. 23: 7:30 a.m., CLA Guys breakfast
Dec. 24: Center closed for Christmas Eve
Dec. 25: Center closed for Christmas Day unless rented
Dec. 27: 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 1 p.m., Monday Movie Matinee “Hidden Figures”
Dec. 28: 9 a.m., Faculty Guys & Gals breakfast; 9:30 a.m., Class of ’54 Breakfast-the Parlor
County offices, Clerk of
Court closed Dec. 23-24
All Bremer County Courthouse offices, Bremer County Convenience Center/Landfill and Clerk of Court will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 23 and Friday, Dec. 24 in observance of Christmas.
City of Waverly announces holiday closures, refuse reschedulings
All City of Waverly offices, including the Recycling Center, will be closed Friday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 27, for Christmas. There will be no garbage picked up on Friday and no garbage or curbside recycling picked up on Monday. Friday’s garbage will be picked up on Thursday, Dec. 23. Monday’s garbage and curbside recycling will be picked up on Tuesday, Dec. 28.
City offices will also be closed Friday, Dec. 31 for New Year’s Eve. Friday’s garbage and curbside recycling will be picked up on Monday, Jan. 3. Please note that the Recycling Center will not be open Saturday, Dec. 2h or Jan. 1. If you have any questions, call 352-6247 or 352-9065.
Waverly library closed Dec. 24-27, Dec. 31-Jan. 1
The Waverly Public Library will be closed Dec. 24 through Dec. 27, Dec. 31, and Jan. 1 to allow staff time to celebrate the holidays. The library’s digital collection is available 24/7/365 online. Download the Libby app to check out digital books, audiobooks, and magazines any time. We wish you happiness and health this holiday season.
Redeemer hosts Red Cross blood drive Dec. 28
The Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 28 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2001 W. Bremer Ave., Waverly. The blood drive is sponsored by Waverly Pizza Ranch. Appointments can be made by calling the Red Cross at 800-733-2767 or Erin Ball at 319-415-9135.
Mobile food pantry held at Vineyard Church
The Bremer County Mobile Food Pantry is held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at the Embassy Vineyard Church. Organizers ask that participants bring their photo ID and their own reusable grocery bags. If anyone is in need for additional assistance, visit www.neifb.org/locate. The food pantry is run in partnership with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Courthouse, county offices
closed New Year’s Eve
All Bremer County Courthouse offices, Bremer County Convenience Center/Landfill and Clerk of Court will be closed Friday, Dec. 31 in observance of New Year’s Day.