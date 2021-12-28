Waverly Senior Center
Dec. 28: 9 a.m., Faculty Guys & Gals breakfast; 9:30 a.m., Class of ’54 Breakfast-the Parlor
Dec. 29: 7 a.m., Men’s Bible study; 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee
Dec. 30: 7:30 a.m., CLA Guys breakfast; 1 p.m., The Lookers — Parlor
Dec. 31: Center closed for New Year’s Eve
Redeemer hosts Red Cross blood drive Dec. 28
The Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 28 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2001 W. Bremer Ave., Waverly. The blood drive is sponsored by Waverly Pizza Ranch. Appointments can be made by calling the Red Cross at 800-733-2767 or Erin Ball at 319-415-9135.
City of Waverly announces holiday closures, refuse reschedulings
City offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 31 for New Year’s Eve. Friday’s garbage and curbside recycling will be picked up on Monday, Jan. 3. Please note that the Recycling Center will not be open Saturday, Dec. 2h or Jan. 1. If you have any questions, call 352-6247 or 352-9065.
Waverly library closed Dec. 31-Jan. 1
The Waverly Public Library will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 to allow staff time to celebrate the holidays. The library’s digital collection is available 24/7/365 online. Download the Libby app to check out digital books, audiobooks, and magazines any time. We wish you happiness and health this holiday season.
Courthouse, county offices
closed New Year’s Eve
All Bremer County Courthouse offices, Bremer County Convenience Center/Landfill and Clerk of Court will be closed Friday, Dec. 31 in observance of New Year’s Day.
Mobile food pantry held at Vineyard Church
The Bremer County Mobile Food Pantry is held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at the Embassy Vineyard Church. Organizers ask that participants bring their photo ID and their own reusable grocery bags. If anyone is in need for additional assistance, visit www.neifb.org/locate. The food pantry is run in partnership with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Bremer County Extension Council meets Jan. 12
The organizational meeting of the Bremer County Extension Council will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12 at the Extension Office, Tripoli.