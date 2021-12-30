Waverly Senior Center
Dec. 30: 7:30 a.m., CLA Guys breakfast;
1 p.m., The Lookers — Parlor
Dec. 31: Center closed for New Year’s Eve
Jan. 3: 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee
Jan. 4: 9 a.m., Faculty Guys & Gals breakfast;
1 p.m., The Duplicators
City of Waverly announces holiday closures, refuse reschedulings
City offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 31 for New Year’s Eve. Friday’s garbage and curbside recycling will be picked up on Monday, Jan. 3. Please note that the Recycling Center will not be open Saturday, Dec. 2h or Jan. 1. If you have any questions, call 352-6247 or 352-9065.
Waverly library closed Dec. 31-Jan. 1
The Waverly Public Library will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 to allow staff time to celebrate the holidays. The library’s digital collection is available 24/7/365 online. Download the Libby app to check out digital books, audiobooks, and magazines any time. We wish you happiness and health this holiday season.
Courthouse, county offices
closed New Year’s Eve
All Bremer County Courthouse offices, Bremer County Convenience Center/Landfill and Clerk of Court will be closed Friday, Dec. 31 in observance of New Year’s Day.
VFW serves Sloppy Joes Jan. 6
The VFW will be hosting a to-go/dine in Sloppy Joe meal to raise funds for the WAVP’s Harbor and Landscaping project. This meal will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6 at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly. Orders must be called in to the WAVP at 483-9287 by 5 p.m. the day before (Wednesday, Jan. 5). If no answer, please leave a message. To-go orders may be picked up at the buildings upper level drive up entrance.
Suicide survivors’ support group meets Jan. 8
The support group “Healing after a loss to suicide” will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday Jan. 8. We meet at Heritage United Methodist church located at 1201 230th St., Waverly. If you’ve lost someone to suicide this group understands. Everyone that attends has suffered a loss to suicide. Call Bonnie at 702-203-9567 if you have questions, or if the weather is questionable for meeting before heading out. Masks optional.
Mobile food pantry held at Vineyard Church
The Bremer County Mobile Food Pantry is held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at the Embassy Vineyard Church. Organizers ask that participants bring their photo ID and their own reusable grocery bags. If anyone is in need for additional assistance, visit www.neifb.org/locate. The food pantry is run in partnership with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Bremer County Extension Council meets Jan. 12
The organizational meeting of the Bremer County Extension Council will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12 at the Extension Office, Tripoli.