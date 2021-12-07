Waverly Senior Center
Dec. 7: 9 a.m., Faculty Guys & Gals breakfast; 12:30 p.m., Sue Hillman cards — Parlor — 1 table; 1 p.m., The Duplicators — Large Room
Dec. 8: 7 a.m., Men’s Bible study; 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:30 a.m., Women’s Bible study — Parlor; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 1 p.m., The Party Bunch — Parlor
Dec. 9: 7:30 a.m., CLA Guys breakfast; noon: Dorcus luncheon — Large Room; 1 p.m., 1900s Club — Parlor; 5 p.m., Executive board meeting; 5-6 p.m., AAUW gathering
Dec. 10: 9 a.m., Fit Express; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; noon: Comfort Food Friday; 1-3 p.m., Bingo
Dec. 12: Noon-4 p.m., Gary Hinderacher family gathering
Airport commission meeting held Dec. 9
The Waverly Airport Commission has scheduled a meeting for 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9 in the Waverly Airport Facilities Building. This meeting is open to the public.
Survivors of suicide loss
support group meets Dec. 11
The support group “Healing after a loss to suicide” will meet Saturday, Dec. 11 at Heritage United Methodist church located at 1201 230th St. Waverly. We meet from 10 a.m.-noon. Holidays can be especially difficult after a loss to suicide, but you are not alone. Everyone in this group has experienced such a loss. We are people helping people. If you would like more information on this special group please contact Bonnie at 702-203-9567.
St. Mary Church hosts ‘Deck the Hall’ Dec. 11
St. Mary Church is hosting a Family Christmas Event entitled, “Deck The Hall” on Dec. 11. It will be a fun morning filled with games, crafts, and photos with Santa. This free event will be a great way to celebrate the season. There will also be a Sweet Shop with cookies, baked goods and sweet treats available for purchase. No time to get your holiday baking done? Come enjoy a cup of coffee or cocoa and stock up on all your holiday favorites.
Mobile food pantry held at
Vineyard Church Dec. 13
The Bremer County Mobile Food Pantry is held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at the Embassy Vineyard Church. Organizers ask that participants bring their photo ID and their own reusable grocery bags. If anyone is in need for additional assistance, visit www.neifb.org/locate. The food pantry is run in partnership with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Sons of Norway to meet Dec. 14
The Sons of Norway Lodge meeting will be held on Dec. 14 at the Cedar Falls Women’s club. Hors d’oeuvres will begin at 5:30 p.m. Please bring some to share. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. If you would like to attend, reservations can be made by calling 319-277-2294. Dr. Joel Haack and his wife Linda will share the joy of Christmas and Norwegian Christmas music.
S.R. Legion Auxiliary holds Dec. 16 meeting
The Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 16. This will be a Christmas party so bring eight to 10 cookies and a $10 gift for the gift exchange.
County offices, Clerk of Court closed Dec. 23-24
All Bremer County Courthouse offices, Bremer County Convenience Center/Landfill and Clerk of Court will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 23 and Friday, Dec. 24 in observance of Christmas.