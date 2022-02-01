Waverly Senior Center
Feb. 1: 9 a.m., Faculty Guys & Gals breakfast;
1 p.m., The Duplicators
Feb. 2: 7 a.m., Men’s Bible study; 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m., Women’s Coffee; 1 p.m.: The Youngsters and The Blind Bunch; 2-4 p.m., On-side hearing
Feb. 3: 7:30 a.m., CLA Guys breakfast
Feb. 4: 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion and Class of 1955 breakfast; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee;
11:30 a.m., Comfort Food Friday (note time change)
VFW serves spaghetti Feb. 3
VFW Post 2208 will be hosting a to-go/dine in spaghetti meal from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3 at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly. All orders must be called in to the WAVP at 483-9287 by 5 p.m. the day before. If no answer, please leave a message. To-go orders may be picked up at the buildings upper level drive up entrance.
Mobile food pantry held at Vineyard Church
The Bremer County Mobile Food Pantry is held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month (Feb. 8) at the Embassy Vineyard Church. Organizers ask that participants bring their photo ID and their own reusable grocery bags. If anyone is in need for additional assistance, visit www.neifb.org/locate. The food pantry is run in partnership with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Suicide loss support group meets Feb. 12
The support group “Healing after a loss to suicide” will meet Saturday, Feb. 12. We meet from 10 a.m. to noon at Heritage United Methodist church located at 1201 230th St., Waverly. If you have lost a loved one to suicide please come and let this group help you to heal. If you would like more information please contact Bonnie at 702-203-9567. Masks optional. In case of accumulating snow or ice, causing difficult travel this meeting will be cancelled .
Extension calendar of events
Feb. 3 – Private Pesticide Applicator Training,
1:30 and 7 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Feb. 9 – Commercial Ag Certification,
9 a.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Feb. 10 – Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA),
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Feb. 12 – K-4th Grade Celebrating Love Workshop,
11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4-H Building, Waverly Fairgrounds
Feb. 16 – Seed Treatment, 9 a.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Feb. 24 – Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA),
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli