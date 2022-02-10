Waverly Senior Center
Feb. 10: 7:30 a.m., CLA Guys breakfast;
3:30 p.m., Executive meeting
Feb. 11: 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m., Women’s
coffee; 11:30 a.m., Comfort Food Friday; 1-3 p.m., Bingo
Feb. 14: 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 1:30 p.m., Revolutionary Dames meeting
Feb. 15: 9 a.m., Faculty Guys and Gals breakfast, 1 p.m., The Challengers, 1:30 p.m., Cribbage, 7 p.m., Private book club
Airport Commission meets Feb. 10
The Waverly Airport Commission has scheduled a meeting for 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10 in the Waverly Airport Facilities Building. This meeting is open to the public.
Suicide loss support group meets Feb. 12
The support group “Healing after a loss to suicide” will meet Saturday, Feb. 12. We meet from 10 a.m. to noon at Heritage United Methodist church located at 1201 230th St., Waverly. If you have lost a loved one to suicide please come and let this group help you to heal. If you would like more information please contact Bonnie at 702-203-9567. Masks optional. In case of accumulating snow or ice, causing difficult travel this meeting will be cancelled.
S.R. Legion Auxiliary holds Feb. 17 meeting
The Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 17 for coffee followed by a meeting. Hostess for the morning is Carol Ann Kruse. The program will be by Cathi De Witt. The next 500 card club will be at 1 p.m. on March 1 in the Legion room.
Bremer Co. offices closed for President’s Day
All Bremer County Courthouse offices and Bremer County Convenience Center/Landfill will be closed on Monday, Feb. 21 in observance of President’s Day.
Clerk of Court will be open on that day.
Sons of Norway meet Feb. 26
The monthly meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb 26 at the Cedar Falls Woman’s Club. Reservations may be called to 319-277-2294. The program will be given by Susan Kuennen from Elgin, Iowa, on “Weaving baskets, a lost art.”
Mobile food pantry held at Vineyard Church
The Bremer County Mobile Food Pantry is held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month (March 8) at the Embassy Vineyard Church. Organizers ask that participants bring their photo ID and their own reusable grocery bags. If anyone is in need for additional assistance, visit www.neifb.org/locate. The food pantry is run in partnership with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Red Cross sets 3 upcoming blood drives
The American Red Cross will have three upcoming blood drives in March. Waverly: Noon-5:30 p.m. March 15 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2001 W. Bremer Ave., sponsored by Pizza Ranch Greene: 1-6 p.m. March 17 at the community center, 202 W. South St. Shell Rock: 1:30-5:50 p.m. March 25 at the Boyd Building, 303 N. Cherry St. For an appointment call American Red Cross at 800-733-2767 or Erin Ball at 319-415-9135.
Extension calendar of events
Feb. 10 – Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA),
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Feb. 12 – K-4th Grade Celebrating Love Workshop,
11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4-H Building, Waverly Fairgrounds
Feb. 16 – Seed Treatment, 9 a.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Feb. 24 – Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA),
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli