Waverly Senior Center
Feb. 15: 9 a.m., Faculty Guys and Gals breakfast, 1 p.m., The Challengers, 1:30 p.m., Cribbage, 7 p.m., Private book club
Feb. 16: 7 a.m., Men’s Bible study; 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee
Feb. 17: 7:30 a.m., CLA Guys’ breakfast; 5 p.m., Board meeting
Feb. 18: 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion,
9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m., Comfort Food Friday
S.R. Legion Auxiliary holds Feb. 17 meeting
The Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 17 for coffee followed by a meeting. Hostess for the morning is Carol Ann Kruse. The program will be by Cathi De Witt. The next 500 card club will be at 1 p.m. on March 1 in the Legion room.
Bremer Co. offices closed for President’s Day
All Bremer County Courthouse offices and Bremer County Convenience Center/Landfill will be closed on Monday, Feb. 21 in observance of President’s Day.
Clerk of Court will be open on that day.
Bremer County Extension Council meets Feb. 21
The regular/public hearing meeting of the Bremer County Extension Council will be held at 7 p.m. with the public hearing at 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 21, at the Extension Office in Tripoli.
Sons of Norway meet Feb. 26
The monthly meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb 26 at the Cedar Falls Woman’s Club. Reservations may be called to 319-277-2294. The program will be given by Susan Kuennen from Elgin, Iowa, on “Weaving baskets, a lost art.”
Cattlemen holds banquet March 6
Bremer County Cattlemen’s Banquet will be held on Sunday, March 6, with a social time at noon and dinner at 12:30 p.m. at the Waverly Area Veterans Post.
Mobile food pantry held at Vineyard Church
The Bremer County Mobile Food Pantry is held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month (March 8) at the Embassy Vineyard Church. Organizers ask that participants bring their photo ID and their own reusable grocery bags. If anyone is in need for additional assistance, visit www.neifb.org/locate. The food pantry is run in partnership with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Red Cross sets 3 upcoming blood drives
The American Red Cross will have three upcoming blood drives in March. Waverly: Noon-5:30 p.m. March 15 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2001 W. Bremer Ave., sponsored by Pizza Ranch Greene: 1-6 p.m. March 17 at the community center, 202 W. South St. Shell Rock: 1:30-5:50 p.m. March 25 at the Boyd Building, 303 N. Cherry St. For an appointment call American Red Cross at 800-733-2767 or Erin Ball at 319-415-9135.
Extension calendar of events
Feb. 16 – Seed Treatment, 9 a.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Feb. 21 – Extension Council 7 p.m., Bremer Extension Office
Feb. 22 – Youth Adult Council – 6:30 p.m., Bremer Extension Office
Feb. 24 – Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA),
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Feb. 26 – Youth Clover Event – Fayette & Bremer,
9 a.m., Sumner American Legion