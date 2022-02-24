Waverly Senior Center
Feb. 24: 7:30 a.m., CLA Guys’ breakfast; 1 p.m., The Lookers
Feb. 25: 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion;
9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m., Comfort Food Friday
Feb. 28: 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion;
9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 1 p.m., Movie matinee
March 1: 9 a.m., Faculty Guys and Gals breakfast;
1 p.m., The Duplicators
Sons of Norway meet Feb. 26
The monthly meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb 26 at the Cedar Falls Woman’s Club. Reservations may be called to 319-277-2294. The program will be given by Susan Kuennen from Elgin, Iowa, on “Weaving baskets, a lost art.”
AMVETS host steak fry Feb. 26
The Waverly AMVETS post will host a steak fry from 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly.
Call 319-483-9287 for meat reservations by 2 p.m. Saturday.
Lenten lunches return March 2
Heritage United Methodist Church invites the public to the Lenten Lunches beginning March 2 with a salad luncheon from 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. followed by a devotion from 12:15-12:30 p.m. given by the Rev. Tom Barnard of Trinity United Methodist Church. A free-will offering will be taken for the charity of the week.
VFW serves Irish stew March 3
VFW Post 2208 will be hosting a to-go/dine in Irish Stew meal from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 3 at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly.All orders must be called in to the WAVP at 483-9287 by 5 p.m. the day before. If no answer, please leave a message. To-go orders may be picked up at the buildings upper level drive up entrance.
Cattlemen holds banquet March 6
Bremer County Cattlemen’s Banquet will be held on Sunday, March 6, with a social time at noon and dinner at 12:30 p.m. at the Waverly Area Veterans Post.
Mobile food pantry held at Vineyard Church
The Bremer County Mobile Food Pantry is held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month (March 8) at the Embassy Vineyard Church. Organizers ask that participants bring their photo ID and their own reusable grocery bags. If anyone is in need for additional assistance, visit www.neifb.org/locate. The food pantry is run in partnership with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Red Cross sets 3 upcoming blood drives
The American Red Cross will have three upcoming blood drives in March. Waverly: Noon-5:30 p.m. March 15 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2001 W. Bremer Ave., sponsored by Pizza Ranch Greene: 1-6 p.m. March 17 at the community center, 202 W. South St. Shell Rock: 1:30-5:50 p.m. March 25 at the Boyd Building, 303 N. Cherry St. For an appointment call American Red Cross at 800-733-2767 or Erin Ball at 319-415-9135.
Extension calendar of events
Feb. 24 – Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA),
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Feb. 26 – Youth Clover Event – Fayette & Bremer,
9 a.m., Sumner American Legion
March 2 – Ornamental & Turfgrass Applicators Training, 9-11:30 a.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
March 9 – Certified Handlers Training, 9-11 a.m.,
Extension Office, Tripoli
March 10 – Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA),
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
March 13 – Omelet Brunch, 8 a.m.-noon,
4-H Building, Waverly
March 22 – Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA),
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli