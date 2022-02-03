Waverly Senior Center
Feb. 3: 7:30 a.m., CLA Guys breakfast
Feb. 4: 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion and Class of 1955 breakfast; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee;
11:30 a.m., Comfort Food Friday (note time change)
Feb. 7: 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee
Feb. 8: 9 a.m., Faculty Guys breakfast; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 506 Café; 1 p.m., 1900s Club and Eisenach+3
Waverly Legion, Auxiliary meet Feb. 7
The Waverly American Legion Post and Auxiliary Unit 176 will be meeting at the Waverly Area Veterans Post Monday evening, Feb. 7. The auxiliary executive board will meet at 6 p.m., and post and unit meetings will begin at 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served prior to the meetings.
Mobile food pantry held at Vineyard Church
The Bremer County Mobile Food Pantry is held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month (Feb. 8) at the Embassy Vineyard Church. Organizers ask that participants bring their photo ID and their own reusable grocery bags. If anyone is in need for additional assistance, visit www.neifb.org/locate. The food pantry is run in partnership with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Airport Commission meets Feb. 10
The Waverly Airport Commission has scheduled a meeting for 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10 in the Waverly Airport Facilities Building. This meeting is open to the public.
Suicide loss support group meets Feb. 12
The support group “Healing after a loss to suicide” will meet Saturday, Feb. 12. We meet from 10 a.m. to noon at Heritage United Methodist church located at 1201 230th St., Waverly. If you have lost a loved one to suicide please come and let this group help you to heal. If you would like more information please contact Bonnie at 702-203-9567. Masks optional. In case of accumulating snow or ice, causing difficult travel this meeting will be cancelled .
Extension calendar of events
Feb. 3 – Private Pesticide Applicator Training,
1:30 and 7 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Feb. 9 – Commercial Ag Certification,
9 a.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Feb. 10 – Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA),
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Feb. 12 – K-4th Grade Celebrating Love Workshop,
11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4-H Building, Waverly Fairgrounds
Feb. 16 – Seed Treatment, 9 a.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Feb. 24 – Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA),
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli