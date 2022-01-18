Waverly Senior Center
Jan. 18: 9 a.m., Faculty Guys and Gals breakfast; 1 p.m., The Challengers; 1:30 p.m., cribbage; 7 p.m., Book club
Jan. 19: 7 a.m., Men’s Bible study; 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee
Jan. 20: 7:30 a.m., CLA Guys breakfast; 5 p.m., Board meeting
Jan. 21: 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; noon, Comfort Food Friday;
1 p.m., Dementia Friends presentation.
Shell Rock Legion Auxiliary meets Jan. 20
The Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20 for coffee. Hostesses will be Carol Heckman and Robyn Holden.
Carol Ann Kruse will have the program.
Sons of Norway hold Jan. 22 meeting
The monthly meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22 at the Cedar Falls Women’s Club. Reservations can be made by calling 319-277-2294, if you are not a member and would like to attend. The program will be given by member Kris Meyer, a storyteller, educator, and counselor. She will share “Norwegian stories.”
Mobile food pantry held at Vineyard Church
The Bremer County Mobile Food Pantry is held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month (Jan. 11) at the Embassy Vineyard Church. Organizers ask that participants bring their photo ID and their own reusable grocery bags. If anyone is in need for additional assistance, visit www.neifb.org/locate. The food pantry is run in partnership with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Extension calendar of events
Jan. 22 – Birds & Winter Outdoor,
10 a.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Jan. 24 – 4-H New Family Night,
6:30-7:30 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Jan. 29 – Birds & Winter Outdoor, 10 a.m., Denver Library
Feb. 3 – Private Pesticide Applicator Training,
1:30 and 7 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli