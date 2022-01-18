Waverly Senior Center

Jan. 18: 9 a.m., Faculty Guys and Gals breakfast; 1 p.m., The Challengers; 1:30 p.m., cribbage; 7 p.m., Book club

Jan. 19: 7 a.m., Men’s Bible study; 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee

Jan. 20: 7:30 a.m., CLA Guys breakfast; 5 p.m., Board meeting

Jan. 21: 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; noon, Comfort Food Friday;

1 p.m., Dementia Friends presentation.

Shell Rock Legion Auxiliary meets Jan. 20

The Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20 for coffee. Hostesses will be Carol Heckman and Robyn Holden.

Carol Ann Kruse will have the program.

Sons of Norway hold Jan. 22 meeting

The monthly meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22 at the Cedar Falls Women’s Club. Reservations can be made by calling 319-277-2294, if you are not a member and would like to attend. The program will be given by member Kris Meyer, a storyteller, educator, and counselor. She will share “Norwegian stories.”

Mobile food pantry held at Vineyard Church

The Bremer County Mobile Food Pantry is held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month (Jan. 11) at the Embassy Vineyard Church. Organizers ask that participants bring their photo ID and their own reusable grocery bags. If anyone is in need for additional assistance, visit www.neifb.org/locate. The food pantry is run in partnership with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.

Extension calendar of events

Jan. 22 – Birds & Winter Outdoor,

10 a.m., Extension Office, Tripoli

Jan. 24 – 4-H New Family Night,

6:30-7:30 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli

Jan. 29 – Birds & Winter Outdoor, 10 a.m., Denver Library

Feb. 3 – Private Pesticide Applicator Training,

1:30 and 7 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli

Send your community calendar items to news@waverlynewspapers.com.