Waverly Senior Center
Jan. 25: 9 a.m., Faculty Guys breakfast;
9:30 a.m., Class of 1954 breakfast; 1 p.m., The Foursome
Jan. 26: 7 a.m., Men’s Bible study; 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee
Jan. 27: 7:30 a.m., CLA Guys breakfast; 1 p.m., The Lookers
Jan. 28: 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; noon, Comfort Food Friday
VFW serves spaghetti Feb. 3
VFW Post 2208 will be hosting a to-go/dine in spaghetti meal from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3 at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly.
All orders must be called in to the WAVP at 483-9287 by 5 p.m. the day before. If no answer, please leave a message. To-go orders may be picked up at the buildings upper level drive up entrance.
Mobile food pantry held at Vineyard Church
The Bremer County Mobile Food Pantry is held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month (Jan. 11) at the Embassy Vineyard Church. Organizers ask that participants bring their photo ID and their own reusable grocery bags. If anyone is in need for additional assistance, visit www.neifb.org/locate. The food pantry is run in partnership with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Extension calendar of events
Jan. 29 – Birds & Winter Outdoor, 10 a.m., Denver Library
Feb. 3 – Private Pesticide Applicator Training,
1:30 and 7 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Feb. 9 – Commercial Ag Certification,
9 a.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Feb. 10 – Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA),
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Feb. 12 – K-4th Grade Celebrating Love Workshop,
11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4-H Building, Waverly Fairgrounds
Feb. 16 – Seed Treatment, 9 a.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Feb. 24 – Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA),
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli