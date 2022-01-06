Waverly Senior Center
Jan. 6: 7:30 a.m., CLA Guys breakfast
Jan. 7: 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion and Class of ’55 breakfast; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; noon, Comfort Food Friday
Jan. 10: 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 1:30 p.m., Revolutionary Dames
Jan. 11: 9 a.m., Faculty Guys breakfast; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 506 Café; 1 p.m., 1900s Club
Suicide survivors’ support group meets Jan. 8
The support group “Healing after a loss to suicide” will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday Jan. 8. We meet at Heritage United Methodist church located at 1201 230th St., Waverly. If you’ve lost someone to suicide this group understands. Everyone that attends has suffered a loss to suicide.
Call Bonnie at 702-203-9567 if you have questions, or if the weather is questionable for meeting before heading out. Masks optional.
Mobile food pantry held at Vineyard Church
The Bremer County Mobile Food Pantry is held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at the Embassy Vineyard Church. Organizers ask that participants bring their photo ID and their own reusable grocery bags. If anyone is in need for additional assistance, visit www.neifb.org/locate. The food pantry is run in partnership with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Bremer County Extension Council meets Jan. 12
The organizational meeting of the Bremer County Extension Council will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12 at the Extension Office, Tripoli.
Airport commission meets Jan. 13
The Waverly Airport Commission has scheduled a meeting for 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 at in the Waverly Airport Facilities Building. This meeting is open to the public.
Warren Cemetery group holds
annual meeting Jan. 16
The Warren Evangelical Cemetery Association annual meeting will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Waverly Public Library. If you have any questions call David Arenholz (President) at 319-230-9115.