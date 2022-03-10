Waverly Senior Center
March 10: 7:30 a.m., CLA Guys breakfast;
1 p.m., The Lookers; 3:30 p.m., Executive meeting
March 11: 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m., Comfort Food Friday; 1-3 p.m., Bingo
March 14: 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 1:30 p.m., Revolutionary Dames meeting
March 15: 9 a.m., Faculty Guys and Gals breakfast, 1 p.m., The Challengers; 1:30 p.m., Cribbage; 7 p.m., Private book club
Airport commission meets March 10
The Waverly Airport Commission has scheduled a meeting for 7 p.m. Thursday, March 10 in the Waverly Airport Facilities Building. This meeting is open to the public.
WAVP serves breakfast March 12
The Waverly Area Veterans Post will hold its community breakfast from 7:30-10 a.m. Saturday, March 12. The breakfast is open to the public with a free-will donation. The breakfast will be held on the second Saturday of each month.
The menu for this month is cheesy potatoes, scrambled eggs, sausage links, biscuits and gravy, peach French toast, baked goods, sliced peaches, coffee and juice.
Suicide loss support group meets March 12
The support group “ Healing after a loss to suicide” will meet Saturday, March 12 at Heritage United Methodist church located at 1201 230th St., Waverly. We meet from 10 a.m. to noon. If you have lost someone to suicide you do not have to grieve alone, please consider attending this very special support group. Everyone who attends the group has lost someone to suicide. If you have questions please call Bonnie at 702-203-9567. If travel is not recommended due to weather, this meeting will be canceled.
Lenten lunches continue March 16
Heritage United Methodist Church invites the public to the next Lenten Lunch on Wednesday, March 16 with Irish stew served from 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. followed by a devotion from 12:15-12:30 p.m. given by the Rev. Mike Blair, the chaplain at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community. A free-will offering will be taken for the charity of the week, which is the Camp Courageous.
Shell Rock Legion Auxiliary meets March 17
The Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 9:30 a.m. on March 17 for coffee followed by the meeting. Hostesses for the morning are Malinda Voy and Kathy Schunk. The program will be given by Jean Lukehart and Doris Thompson. The next 500 card party will be held at 1 p.m. on April 5 in the Veterans room.
Red Cross sets 3 upcoming blood drives
The American Red Cross will have three upcoming blood drives in March. Waverly: Noon-5:30 p.m. March 15 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2001 W. Bremer Ave., sponsored by Pizza Ranch. Greene: 1-6 p.m. March 17 at the community center, 202 W. South St. Shell Rock: 1:30-5:50 p.m. March 25 at the Boyd Building, 303 N. Cherry St. For an appointment call American Red Cross at 800-733-2767 or Erin Ball at 319-415-9135.
Mobile food pantry held at Vineyard Church
The Bremer County Mobile Food Pantry is held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month (April 12) at the Embassy Vineyard Church. Organizers ask that participants bring their photo ID and their own reusable grocery bags. If anyone is in need for additional assistance, visit www.neifb.org/locate. The food pantry is run in partnership with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Extension calendar of events
March 10 – Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA),
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
March 13 – Omelet Brunch, 8 a.m.-noon,
4-H Building, Waverly
March 22 – Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA),
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Send your community calendar items to news@waverlynewspapers.com" target="_blank">news@waverlynewspapers.com.
