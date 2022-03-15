Waverly Senior Center
March 15: 9 a.m., Faculty Guys and Gals breakfast, 1 p.m., The Challengers; 1:30 p.m., Cribbage; 7 p.m., Private book club
March 16: 7 a.m., Men’s Bible study; 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee
March 17: 7:30 a.m., CLA Guys breakfast; 5 p.m., Board meeting
March 18: 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m., Comfort Food Friday
Lenten lunches continue March 16
Heritage United Methodist Church invites the public to the next Lenten Lunch on Wednesday, March 16 with Irish stew served from 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. followed by a devotion from 12:15-12:30 p.m. given by the Rev. Mike Blair, the chaplain at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community. A free-will offering will be taken for the charity of the week, which is the Camp Courageous.
Shell Rock Legion Auxiliary meets March 17
The Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 9:30 a.m. on March 17 for coffee followed by the meeting. Hostesses for the morning are Malinda Voy and Kathy Schunk. The program will be given by Jean Lukehart and Doris Thompson. The next 500 card party will be held at 1 p.m. on April 5 in the Veterans room.
Red Cross sets 3 upcoming blood drives
The American Red Cross will have three upcoming blood drives in March. Waverly: Noon-5:30 p.m. March 15 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2001 W. Bremer Ave., sponsored by Pizza Ranch. Greene: 1-6 p.m. March 17 at the community center, 202 W. South St. Shell Rock: 1:30-5:50 p.m. March 25 at the Boyd Building, 303 N. Cherry St. For an appointment call American Red Cross at 800-733-2767 or Erin Ball at 319-415-9135.
Mobile food pantry held at Vineyard Church
The Bremer County Mobile Food Pantry is held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month (April 12) at the Embassy Vineyard Church. Organizers ask that participants bring their photo ID and their own reusable grocery bags. If anyone is in need for additional assistance, visit www.neifb.org/locate. The food pantry is run in partnership with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Extension calendar of events
March 22 – Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA),
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
March 24 – Fruit Tree Planting, Pruning and Care, 5pm, Waverly Community Sharing Garden Orchard, Third Street and Seventh Avenue Southwest (East of Bowling Alley), Waverly
March 31 – Growing and Enjoying Your Garden, 2-3 p.m. & 6-7p.m., Sumner Library, Sumner
April 5 – Private Pesticide Training 6-8:30 p.m.