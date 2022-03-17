Waverly Senior Center
March 17: 7:30 a.m., CLA Guys breakfast;
5 p.m., Board meeting
March 18: 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion;
9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m., Comfort Food Friday
March 21: 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion;
9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 1 p.m., Sunshine gals
March 22: 9 a.m., Faculty Guys and Gals breakfast;
9:30 a.m., Class of ’54 breakfast; 1 p.m., The Foursome
Shell Rock Legion Auxiliary meets March 17
The Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 9:30 a.m. on March 17 for coffee followed by the meeting. Hostesses for the morning are Malinda Voy and Kathy Schunk. The program will be given by Jean Lukehart and Doris Thompson. The next 500 card party will be held at 1 p.m. on April 5 in the Veterans room.
Red Cross sets 2 upcoming blood drives
The American Red Cross will have two upcoming blood drives in March. Greene: 1-6 p.m. March 17 at the community center, 202 W. South St. Shell Rock: 1:30-5:50 p.m. March 25 at the Boyd Building, 303 N. Cherry St. For an appointment call American Red Cross at 800-733-2767 or Erin Ball at 319-415-9135.
Lenten lunches continue March 23
Heritage United Methodist Church invites the public to the next Lenten Lunch on Wednesday, March 23 with chicken tetrazzini served from 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. followed by a devotion from 12:15-12:30 p.m. given by Dennis Eply, lay speaker at Trinity United Methodist Church. A free-will offering will be taken for the charity of the week, which is the Heifer Project.
The Sons of Norway meets March 26
The Sons of Norway will meet on Saturday, March 26th at 9:30 am at the Cedar Falls Women’s club. Reservations can be called to 319 277-2294 by March 19th. The program will be by the Cedar Valley Strings, playing a combination of classical and contemporary music.
Mobile food pantry held at Vineyard Church
The Bremer County Mobile Food Pantry is held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month (April 12) at the Embassy Vineyard Church. Organizers ask that participants bring their photo ID and their own reusable grocery bags. If anyone is in need for additional assistance, visit www.neifb.org/locate. The food pantry is run in partnership with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Extension calendar of events
March 22 — Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA),
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
March 24 — Fruit Tree Planting, Pruning and Care, 5 p.m., Waverly Community Sharing Garden Orchard, Third Street & Seventh Avenue Southwest (East of Bowling Alley), Waverly
March 31 — Growing and Enjoying Your Garden, 2-3 p.m. & 6-7 p.m., Sumner Library, Sumner
April 5 — Private Pesticide Training 6-8:30 p.m.