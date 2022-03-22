Waverly Senior Center
March 22: 9 a.m., Faculty Guys and Gals breakfast;
9:30 a.m., Class of ’54 breakfast; 1 p.m., The Foursome
March 23: 7 a.m., Men’s Bible study;
9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee
March 24: 7:30 a.m., CLA Guys breakfast;
1 p.m., The Lookers
March 25: 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion;
9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m., Comfort Food Friday
Lenten lunches continue March 23
Heritage United Methodist Church invites the public to the next Lenten Lunch on Wednesday, March 23 with chicken tetrazzini served from 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. followed by a devotion from 12:15-12:30 p.m. given by Dennis Eply, lay speaker at Trinity United Methodist Church. A free-will offering will be taken for the charity of the week, which is the Heifer Project.
Red Cross blood drive set for Shell Rock
The American Red Cross will have the following upcoming blood drive. Shell Rock: 1:30-5:50 p.m. March 25 at the Boyd Building, 303 N. Cherry St. For an appointment call American Red Cross at 800-733-2767 or Erin Ball at 319-415-9135.
Mobile food pantry held at Vineyard Church
The Bremer County Mobile Food Pantry is held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month (April 12) at the Embassy Vineyard Church. Organizers ask that participants bring their photo ID and their own reusable grocery bags. If anyone is in need for additional assistance, visit www.neifb.org/locate. The food pantry is run in partnership with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Extension calendar of events
March 22 — Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA),
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
March 24 — Fruit Tree Planting, Pruning and Care, 5 p.m., Waverly Community Sharing Garden Orchard, Third Street & Seventh Avenue Southwest (East of Bowling Alley), Waverly
March 31 — Growing and Enjoying Your Garden, 2-3 p.m. & 6-7 p.m., Sumner Library, Sumner
April 5 — Private Pesticide Training 6-8:30 p.m.
April 20 — The Waverly Community Blood Drive will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly.
To schedule, text LIFESERVE to 999-777; call 800-287-4903;
or visit www.lifeservebloodcenter.org.