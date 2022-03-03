Waverly Senior Center
March 3: 7:30 a.m., CLA Guys breakfast
March 4: 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion and Class of ‘55
breakfast; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee;
11:30 a.m., Comfort Food Friday
March 7: 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 1 p.m., Senior Center Women’s Bible study
March 8: 9 a.m., Faculty Guys breakfast; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 506 Café; 1 p.m., 1900s Club
VFW serves Irish stew March 3
VFW Post 2208 will be hosting a to-go/dine in Irish Stew meal from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 3 at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly. All orders must be called in to the WAVP at 483-9287 by 5 p.m. the day before. If no answer, please leave a message. To-go orders may be picked up at the buildings upper level drive up entrance.
Cattlemen hold banquet March 6
Bremer County Cattlemen’s Banquet will be held on Sunday, March 6, with a social time at noon and dinner at 12:30 p.m. at the Waverly Area Veterans Post.
Waverly Legion, auxiliary meet March 7
The Waverly American Legion Post and Auxiliary Unit 176 will be meeting at the Waverly Area Veterans Post Monday, March 7. The auxiliary executive board will meet at 6 p.m., and post and unit meetings will begin at 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served prior to the meetings.
Mobile food pantry held at Vineyard Church
The Bremer County Mobile Food Pantry is held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month (March 8) at the Embassy Vineyard Church. Organizers ask that participants bring their photo ID and their own reusable grocery bags. If anyone is in need for additional assistance, visit www.neifb.org/locate. The food pantry is run in partnership with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Lenten lunches continue March 9
Heritage United Methodist Church invites the public to the next Lenten Lunch on Wednesday, March 9 with lasagna served from 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. followed by a devotion from 12:15-12:30 p.m. given by the Rev. Dott Gersema, a retired Methodist pastor. A free-will offering will be taken for the charity of the week, which is the the Ronald McDonald House.
Suicide loss support group meets March 12
The support group “ Healing after a loss to suicide” will meet Saturday, March 12 at Heritage United Methodist church located at 1201 230th St., Waverly. We meet from 10 a.m. to noon. If you have lost someone to suicide you do not have to grieve alone, please consider attending this very special support group. Everyone who attends the group has lost someone to suicide. If you have questions please call Bonnie at 702-203-9567. If travel is not recommended due to weather, this meeting will be canceled.
Red Cross sets 3 upcoming blood drives
The American Red Cross will have three upcoming blood drives in March. Waverly: Noon-5:30 p.m. March 15 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2001 W. Bremer Ave., sponsored by Pizza Ranch. Greene: 1-6 p.m. March 17 at the community center, 202 W. South St. Shell Rock: 1:30-5:50 p.m. March 25 at the Boyd Building, 303 N. Cherry St. For an appointment call American Red Cross at
800-733-2767 or Erin Ball at 319-415-9135.
Extension calendar of events
March 9 – Certified Handlers Training, 9-11 a.m.,
Extension Office, Tripoli
March 10 – Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA),
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
March 13 – Omelet Brunch, 8 a.m.-noon,
4-H Building, Waverly
March 22 – Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA),
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli