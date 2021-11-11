Waverly Senior Center
Nov. 11: 7:30 a.m., CLA Guys breakfast; 1 p.m., 1900s Club; 5 p.m., Executive Board meeting
Nov. 12: 9 a.m., Fit Express; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; noon, Comfort Food Friday; 1-3 p.m., Bingo
Nov. 15: 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 1 p.m., The Sunshine Gals
Nov. 16: 9 a.m., Faculty Guys & Gals breakfast, 1 p.m., The Challengers; 1:30 p.m., Cribbage; 7 p.m., Private book club
Waverly Lions Frozen Food Sale held Nov. 13
Waverly Lions Frozen Pie, Soup, and Cookie Dough Sale will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Waverly City Hall, 200 First St. NE, Waverly.
Think deserts and soup for holiday meals.
Suicide support group meets at Heritage
The support group “Healing after a loss to suicide” will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 13. We meet at Heritage United Methodist Church located at 1201 230th St., Waverly. If you have lost someone to suicide, this group is for you. We have all lost someone to suicide and would like to help you navigate the upcoming holidays. Call Bonnie at 702-203-9567 if you would like more information about this special group.
Sons of Norway meet Nov. 16
The November meeting of the Sons of Norway will be held Nov. 16 at the Cedar Falls Women’s Club with a silent auction beginning at 6 p.m. Please bring your donations by 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. Reservations may be called to 277-2294. Dr Joel Haack, UNI Professor of mathematics, will speak on Nels Herik Abel, the Abel prize founder.
S.R. Senior Living Aux. holds
Pizza Ranch fundraiser
The Shell Rock Senior Living Auxiliary is partnering with Pizza Ranch in Waverly from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, to raise money to enrich the lives of the residents. The auxiliary will receive all donations plus a percentage of the total sales donated by Pizza Ranch. Past purchases have included a large TV for the dining area, smaller TVs for individual rooms, iPads, a computer and flowers for the outdoor containers.
Shell Rock Legion Auxiliary meets Nov. 18
The Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary will hold its meeting Nov. 18 with a 9:30 a.m. coffee. Hostesses for the morning will be Karen Petersen and Jean Lukehart.
Bremer Co. Courthouse closed
Thanksgiving, Black Friday
The Bremer County Courthouse, Convenience Center/Landfill and Clerk of Court offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26, in observance of Thanksgiving.
Mobile food pantry held at
Vineyard Church Dec. 13
The Bremer County Mobile Food Pantry is held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at the Embassy Vineyard Church. Organizers ask that participants bring their photo ID and their own reusable grocery bags. If anyone is in need for additional assistance, visit www.neifb.org/locate. The food pantry is run in partnership with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.