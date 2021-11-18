Waverly Senior Center
Nov. 18: 7:30 a.m., CLA Guys’ breakfast; 1 p.m., The Lookers; 5 p.m., Board meeting
Nov. 19: 9 a.m., Fit Express, 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; noon, Comfort Food Friday
Nov. 22: 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee
Nov. 23: 9 a.m., Faculty Guys breakfast;
1 p.m., The Foursome Club
Shell Rock Legion Auxiliary meets Nov. 18
The Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary will hold its meeting Nov. 18 with a 9:30 a.m. coffee. Hostesses for the morning will be Karen Petersen and Jean Lukehart.
Bremer Co. Courthouse closed
Thanksgiving, Black Friday
The Bremer County Courthouse, Convenience Center/Landfill and Clerk of Court offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26, in observance of Thanksgiving.
Mobile food pantry held at
Vineyard Church Dec. 13
The Bremer County Mobile Food Pantry is held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at the Embassy Vineyard Church. Organizers ask that participants bring their photo ID and their own reusable grocery bags. If anyone is in need for additional assistance, visit www.neifb.org/locate. The food pantry is run in partnership with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Bremer County Extension calendar
Nov. 20 – Wreath Making Workshop, 9:30-11 a.m., Denver Library, Denver
Nov. 25-26 – Bremer County Extension office closed for the holiday
Dec. 1 – Pest Control Certification, 9 a.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Dec. 14 – Mosquito Management Certification, 9 a.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Dec. 24, 27 and 31 – Bremer County Extension office closed for the holiday