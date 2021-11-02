Waverly Senior Center
Nov. 2: 9 a.m., Faculty Guys and Faculty Gals breakfast; 12:30 p.m., Sue Hillman cards, one table, Parlor; 1 p.m., The Duplicators, Large Room Nov. 3: 7 a.m., Men’s Bible study; 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 1 p.m., The Youngsters and The Blind Bunch, Parlor and Big Room; 2-4 p.m., On-site hearing Nov. 4: 7:30 a.m., CLA Guys’ breakfast; 1 p.m., The Lookers (Parlor) and two tables cards (Large Room) Nov. 5: 9 a.m., Fit Express; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; noon, Comfort Food Friday
Pizza Ranch hosts Peace UCC fundraiser Nov. 3
Peace United Church of Christ in Waverly will hold a fundraiser from 5-8 p.m. Nov. 3 at Pizza Ranch in Waverly. All proceeds will be going to its Sunday School Program.
Speech judging certification at W-SR HS
Iowa High School Speech Judge Certification Training will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, in the Waverly-Shell Rock High School media center. Cost is $5. Please contact Lisa Phyfe at lisa.phyfe@wsr.k12.ia.us for more information.
VFW holds fundraising dinner for LZ Phoenix
VFW Post 2208 is hosting a fundraising spaghetti meal Thursday, Nov. 4. All proceeds from this meal will go to the Waverly homeless veterans’ shelter, LZ Phoenix. The orders for this dine-in or to-go spaghetti meal must be made by 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3. Orders can be called in to the Waverly Area Veterans Post at 319-483-9287 or by filling out the meal order form on the WAVP’s Facebook page. The meal will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and will take place at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly. The to-go meals can be picked up at the building’s upper-level drive-up entrance.
Janesville Lions drive-thru dinner Nov. 7
The Janesville Lions Club will hold a smoked pork chop dinner in a drive-thru format Nov. 7 at the Riviera Roose Community Center. The meals will be served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The menu includes a smoked pork chop, cheesy mashed potatoes, buttered green beans, cinnamon applesauce, roll and cookies. Orders can be placed in advance by calling 319-240-0899 or 319-240-8662, and tickets also are available at the door.
Bremer County Extension Council meets Nov. 10
The regular meeting of the Bremer County Extension Council will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at the Extension Office, Tripoli.
County offices, court closed for Veterans’ Day
Bremer County Courthouse, Convenience Center/Landfill and Clerk of Court offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans’ Day.
VFW hosts WAVP Veterans’ Day program
VFW Post 2208 will host a Veterans’ Day Program at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly. The public is invited to attend this event.
Waverly Lions Frozen Food Sale held Nov. 13
Waverly Lions Frozen Pie, Soup, and Cookie Dough Sale will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Waverly City Hall, 200 First St. NE, Waverly. Think deserts and soup for holiday meals.
Suicide support group meets at Heritage
The support group “Healing after a loss to suicide” will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 13. We meet at Heritage United Methodist Church located at 1201 230th St., Waverly. If you have lost someone to suicide, this group is for you. We have all lost someone to suicide and would like to help you navigate the upcoming holidays. Call Bonnie at 702-203-9567 if you would like more information about this special group.