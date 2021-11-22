Waverly Senior Center
Nov. 23: 9 a.m., Faculty Guys breakfast;
1 p.m., The Foursome Club
Nov. 24: 7 a.m., Men’s Bible study; 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee
Nov. 25: Thanksgiving, center closed
Nov. 26: Center closed
Bremer Co. Courthouse closed
Thanksgiving, Black Friday
The Bremer County Courthouse, Convenience Center/Landfill and Clerk of Court offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26, in observance of Thanksgiving.
Waverly library closed Thursday, Friday
The Waverly Public Library will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26 to allow staff time to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday. The library will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 27. The library’s digital collection is available 24/7/365 online. Download the Libby app to check out digital books, audiobooks, and magazines any time.
VFW serves smoked pork chops Dec. 2
VFW Post 2208 will be hosting a to-go/dine in smoked pork chop meal from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2 at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly.
All orders must be called in to the WAVP at 483-9287 by 5 p.m. the day before. If no answer, please leave a message. To-go orders may be picked up at the buildings upper level drive up entrance.
Mobile food pantry held at
Vineyard Church Dec. 13
The Bremer County Mobile Food Pantry is held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at the Embassy Vineyard Church. Organizers ask that participants bring their photo ID and their own reusable grocery bags. If anyone is in need for additional assistance, visit www.neifb.org/locate. The food pantry is run in partnership with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Bremer County Extension calendar
Nov. 25-26 – Bremer County Extension
office closed for the holiday
Dec. 1 – Pest Control Certification,
9 a.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Dec. 14 – Mosquito Management Certification,
9 a.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Dec. 24, 27 and 31 – Bremer County Extension
office closed for the holiday