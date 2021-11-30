Waverly Senior Center
Nov. 30: 9 a.m., Faculty Guys breakfast,
9:30 a.m., Class of ‘54 breakfast
Dec. 1: 7 a.m., Men’s Bible study; 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 1 p.m., The Youngsters and The Build Bunch, Parlor and Big Room; 2-4 p.m., On-site hearing
Dec. 2: 7:30 a.m., CLA Guys breakfast, 1 p.m., The Lookers, Parlor Dec. 3: Christmas Luncheon, seating at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., no Comfort Food Friday
VFW serves smoked pork chops Dec. 2
VFW Post 2208 will be hosting a to-go/dine in smoked pork chop meal from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2 at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly. All orders must be called in to the WAVP at 483-9287 by 5 p.m. the day before. If no answer, please leave a message. To-go orders may be picked up at the buildings upper level drive up entrance.
Bremer Co. Genealogical Society meets Dec. 4
The Bremer County Genealogical Society will meet at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Waverly Civic Center for a Christmas Brunch. Members are reminded to bring the items they signed up to bring. This is our annual “Show and Tell” and everyone is asked to bring a family treasure or heritage item. For more information, contact Mary Buls at 319-276-4753.
Survivors of suicide loss
support group meets Dec. 11
The support group “Healing after a loss to suicide” will meet Saturday, Dec. 11 at Heritage United Methodist church located at 1201 230th St. Waverly. We meet from 10 a.m.-noon. Holidays can be especially difficult after a loss to suicide, but you are not alone. Everyone in this group has experienced such a loss. We are people helping people. If you would like more information on this special group please contact Bonnie at 702-203-9567.
Mobile food pantry held at
Vineyard Church Dec. 13
The Bremer County Mobile Food Pantry is held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at the Embassy Vineyard Church. Organizers ask that participants bring their photo ID and their own reusable grocery bags. If anyone is in need for additional assistance, visit www.neifb.org/locate. The food pantry is run in partnership with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Bremer County Extension calendar
Dec. 1 – Pest Control Certification,
9 a.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Dec. 13 – Mosquito Management Certification,
9 a.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Dec. 29 — Career Day, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Dec. 24, 27 and 31 – Bremer County Extension
office closed for the holiday