Waverly Senior Center
Nov. 4: 7:30 a.m., CLA Guys’ breakfast; 1 p.m., The Lookers (Parlor) and two tables cards (Large Room)
Nov. 5: 9 a.m., Fit Express; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; noon, Comfort Food Friday
Oct. 8: 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee
Oct. 9: 9 a.m., Faculty Guys breakfast; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 506 Café; 1 p.m.: The 1900s Club
Waverly Legion, Auxiliary membership dinner
The annual membership dinner of the Waverly American Legion and Auxiliary will take place Monday, Nov. 15, at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, on the upper-level. The social hour begins at 5 p.m., with the meal at 6 p.m. and program following. Reservations must be made by Saturday, Nov. 6, so please call 319-352-3112, leaving your name and number of those attending. The meal will be $9 per plate, but dinner will be free to those with paid memberships for 2022, and memberships may be paid that evening prior to the meal. (Legion: $40/Auxiliary: $25)
Janesville Lions drive-thru dinner Nov. 7
The Janesville Lions Club will hold a smoked pork chop dinner in a drive-thru format Nov. 7 at the Riviera Roose Community Center. The meals will be served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The menu includes a smoked pork chop, cheesy mashed potatoes, buttered green beans, cinnamon applesauce, roll and cookies. Orders can be placed in advance by calling 319-240-0899 or 319-240-8662, and tickets also are available at the door.
Bremer County Extension Council meets Nov. 10
The regular meeting of the Bremer County Extension Council will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at the Extension Office, Tripoli.
County offices, court closed for Veterans’ Day
Bremer County Courthouse, Convenience Center/Landfill and Clerk of Court offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans’ Day.
VFW hosts WAVP Veterans’ Day program
VFW Post 2208 will host a Veterans’ Day Program at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly. The public is invited to attend this event.
Waverly Lions Frozen Food Sale held Nov. 13
Waverly Lions Frozen Pie, Soup, and Cookie Dough Sale will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Waverly City Hall, 200 First St. NE, Waverly. Think deserts and soup for holiday meals.
Suicide support group meets at Heritage
The support group “Healing after a loss to suicide” will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 13. We meet at Heritage United Methodist Church located at 1201 230th St., Waverly. If you have lost someone to suicide, this group is for you. We have all lost someone to suicide and would like to help you navigate the upcoming holidays. Call Bonnie at 702-203-9567 if you would like more information about this special group.
S.R. Senior Living Aux. holds
Pizza Ranch fundraiser
The Shell Rock Senior Living Auxiliary is partnering with Pizza Ranch in Waverly from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, to raise money to enrich the lives of the residents. The auxiliary will receive all donations plus a percentage of the total sales donated by Pizza Ranch. Past purchases have included a large TV for the dining area, smaller TVs for individual rooms, iPads, a computer and flowers for the outdoor containers.