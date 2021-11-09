Waverly Senior Center
Oct. 9: 9 a.m., Faculty Guys breakfast; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 506 Café; 1 p.m.: The 1900s Club
Oct. 10: 7 a.m., Men’s Bible study; 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:30 a.m., Women’s Bible study; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 1 p.m., The Party Bunch
Oct. 11: 7:30 a.m., CLA Guys breakfast; 1 p.m., 1900s Club; 5 p.m., Executive Board meeting
Oct. 12: 9 a.m., Fit Express; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; noon, Comfort Food Friday; 1-3 p.m., Bingo
Mobile food pantry held at Vineyard Church Tuesday
The Bremer County Mobile Food Pantry is held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at the Embassy Vineyard Church. Organizers ask that participants bring their photo ID and their own reusable grocery bags. If anyone is in need for additional assistance, visit www.neifb.org/locate. The food pantry is run in partnership with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Bremer County Extension Council meets Nov. 10
The regular meeting of the Bremer County Extension Council will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at the Extension Office, Tripoli.
County offices, court closed for Veterans’ Day
Bremer County Courthouse, Convenience Center/Landfill and Clerk of Court offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans’ Day.
VFW hosts WAVP Veterans’ Day program
VFW Post 2208 will host a Veterans’ Day Program at 10:40 a.m. Nov. 11 at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly. The public is invited to attend this event.
Airport commission meets Thursday
The Waverly Airport Commission has scheduled a meeting for 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 in the Waverly Airport Facilities Building. This meeting is open to the public.
Waverly Lions Frozen Food Sale held Nov. 13
Waverly Lions Frozen Pie, Soup, and Cookie Dough Sale will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Waverly City Hall, 200 First St. NE, Waverly. Think deserts and soup for holiday meals.
Suicide support group meets at Heritage
The support group “Healing after a loss to suicide” will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 13. We meet at Heritage United Methodist Church located at 1201 230th St., Waverly. If you have lost someone to suicide, this group is for you. We have all lost someone to suicide and would like to help you navigate the upcoming holidays. Call Bonnie at 702-203-9567 if you would like more information about this special group.
Sons of Norway meet Nov. 16
The November meeting of the Sons of Norway will be held on Nov. 16 at the Cedar Falls Women’s Club with a silent auction beginning at 6 p.m. Please bring your donations by 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. Reservations may be called to 277-2294. Dr Joel Haack, UNI Professor of mathematics, will speak on Nels Herik Abel, the Abel prize founder.
S.R. Senior Living Aux. holds
Pizza Ranch fundraiser
The Shell Rock Senior Living Auxiliary is partnering with Pizza Ranch in Waverly from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, to raise money to enrich the lives of the residents. The auxiliary will receive all donations plus a percentage of the total sales donated by Pizza Ranch. Past purchases have included a large TV for the dining area, smaller TVs for individual rooms, iPads, a computer and flowers for the outdoor containers.