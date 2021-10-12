Waverly Senior Center
Oct. 12: 9 a.m., Faculty Guys breakfast; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 506 Café; 1 p.m., 1900s Card Club
Oct. 13: 7 a.m., Men’s Bible study; 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:30 p.m., Ladies’ Bible Study; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 1 p.m. Ceramics
Oct. 14: 7:30 a.m., CLA Guys Breakfast; 5 p.m., Board meeting
Oct. 15: 9 a.m., Fit Express; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; noon, Comfort Food Friday; 1 p.m., Speaker Jacob Bates
AMVETS hosts membership dinner
The Waverly AMVETS Post 79 will host its membership dinner Wednesday, Oct. 13, at the Waverly Area Veterans Post Patriots Hall. The festivities start with a social hour beginning at 6 p.m. with dinner served at 6:30 p.m. The meal is free for all lifetime members, as well as those who have paid their 2022 membership dues.
Airport Commission meets Oct. 14
The Waverly Airport Commission has scheduled a meeting for 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at in the Waverly Airport Facilities Building. This meeting is open to the public.
Bremer Co. Extension calendar
Oct. 20 – Roadside, Aquatics, Right-of-Way Certification, 9 a.m., Extension Office
Oct. 26 – Regional Youth Summit, Grades 6-8, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Upper Iowa University
Oct. 27 – Mosquito Management Certification,
9 a.m., Extension Office