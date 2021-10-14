Waverly Senior Center
Oct. 14: 7:30 a.m., CLA Guys Breakfast; 5 p.m., Board meeting
Oct. 15: 9 a.m., Fit Express; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; noon, Comfort Food Friday; 1 p.m., Speaker Jacob Bates
Oct. 18: 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 1 p.m., Sunshine Gals Card Club
Oct. 19: 9 a.m., Faculty Guys and Gals breakfast;
1 p.m., Bridge club and cribbage
Airport Commission meets Oct. 14
The Waverly Airport Commission has scheduled a meeting for 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at in the Waverly Airport Facilities Building. This meeting is open to the public.
S.R. Auxiliary holds meeting Oct. 21
The Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary will hold its meeting at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 21 in the Veterans Room of the Boyd Building in Shell Rock.
Sons of Norway meet Oct. 26
The Lodge meeting for Sons of Norway will be held at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Cedar Falls Women’s Club. Reservations may be called to 277-2294 by Oct 19. The program will be given by Martha Grieshermin and Dawn Swenson-Holland from Decorah on “Ten things to know about the Nordic Fest and the Vesterheim.”
Bremer Co. Extension calendar
Oct. 20 – Roadside, Aquatics, Right-of-Way Certification, 9 a.m., Extension Office
Oct. 26 – Regional Youth Summit, Grades 6-8, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Upper Iowa University
Oct. 27 – Mosquito Management Certification,
9 a.m., Extension Office