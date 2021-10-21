Waverly Senior Center
Oct. 21: 7:30 a.m., CLA Guys breakfast; 1 p.m., Bridge club
Oct. 22: 9 a.m., Fit Express; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; noon, Comfort Food Friday
Oct. 23: 1-4 p.m., Pam Westendorf celebration of life
Oct. 25: 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 1 p.m., Monday Movie Matinee “The Book Club”
Oct. 26: 9 a.m., Faculty Guys breakfast; 1 p.m., 4 Gals Cards
Sons of Norway meet Oct. 26
The Lodge meeting for Sons of Norway will be held at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Cedar Falls Women’s Club. Reservations may be called to 277-2294 by Oct. 19. The program will be given by Martha Grieshermin and Dawn Swenson-Holland from Decorah on “Ten things to know about the Nordic Fest and the Vesterheim.”
Waverly VFW membership dinner Oct. 26
VFW Post 2208 of Waverly will hold its annual membership dinner in the upper level of the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW in Waverly on Tuesday, Oct. 26. The meal will be served from 6-7 p.m. with social from 5-6 p.m. The meal is free to Post 2208 members and auxiliary with a paid 2022 membership. WAVP Patriot Supporters with a 2022 supporter card are also invited to attend.
Shell Rock holds pumpkin carving contest
The City of Shell Rock will hold its second annual pumpkin carving contest during the town’s trick-or-treat night Oct. 30. Carvers can bring their jack-o-lanterns to West Washington Street between the Boyd Building and Holley Park between 4 and 5:30 p.m. for voting between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. There are two divisions: Shell Rock Elementary School-age and fifth grade through adult. Winners will get a Pumpkin Patch trop
hy, bragging rights and a possible picture in the paper.
Pizza Ranch hosts Peace UCC fundraiser Nov. 3
Peace United Church of Christ in Waverly will hold a fundraiser from 5-8 p.m. Nov. 3 at Pizza Ranch in Waverly. All proceeds will be going to its Sunday School Program.
Janesville Lions drive-thru dinner Nov. 7
The Janesville Lions Club will hold a smoked pork chop dinner in a drive-thru format Nov. 7 at the Riviera Roose Community Center. The meals will be served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The menu includes a smoked pork chop, cheesy mashed potatoes, buttered green beans, cinnamon applesauce, roll and cookies. Orders can be placed in advance by calling 319-240-0899 or 319-240-8662, and tickets also are available at the door.
Bremer Co. Extension calendar
Oct. 26 – Regional Youth Summit, Grades 6-8, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Upper Iowa University
Oct. 27 – Mosquito Management Certification, 9 a.m., Extension Office