Waverly Senior Center
Oct. 26: 9 a.m., Faculty Guys breakfast; 1 p.m., 4 Gals Cards
Oct. 27: 7 a.m., Men’s Bible study; 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 1 p.m., Ceramics
Oct. 28: 7:30 a.m., CLA Guys’ breakfast
Oct. 29: 9 a.m., Fit Express; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; noon, Comfort Food Friday
AMVETS Auxiliary holds meatloaf dinner Oct. 28
The Waverly AMVETS Post 79 Auxiliary will hold a meatloaf dinner Thursday, Oct. 28, at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly. Curbside service will be available from 5-6:30 p.m., while dine-ins will be served from 5:45-7 p.m. Reservations for the meal, which consists of meatloaf, cheesy potatoes, glazed carrots and desserts, must be called in to 319-483-9287 by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Shell Rock holds pumpkin carving contest
The City of Shell Rock will hold its second annual pumpkin carving contest during the town’s trick-or-treat night Oct. 30. Carvers can bring their jack-o-lanterns to West Washington Street between the Boyd Building and Holley Park between 4 and 5:30 p.m. for voting between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. There are two divisions: Shell Rock Elementary School-age and fifth grade through adult. Winners will get a Pumpkin Patch trophy, bragging rights and a possible picture in the paper.
S.R. Legion Auxiliary hosts bake sale, luncheon
The Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary will have their annual Election Day Bake Sale and Luncheon in the Veterans Room of the Boyd Building on Nov. 2. There will be coffee and rolls served at 8 a.m. The bake sale will begin at 8 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Pizza Ranch hosts Peace UCC fundraiser Nov. 3
Peace United Church of Christ in Waverly will hold a fundraiser from 5-8 p.m. Nov. 3 at Pizza Ranch in Waverly. All proceeds will be going to its Sunday School Program.
VFW holds fundraising dinner for LZ Phoenix
VFW Post 2208 is hosting a fundraising spaghetti meal on Thursday, Nov. 4. All proceeds from this meal will go to the Waverly homeless veterans’ shelter, LZ Phoenix. The orders for this dine in or to go spaghetti meal must be made by 6 p.m. on Wednesday Nov. 3. Orders can be called in to the Waverly Area Veterans Post at 319-483-9287 or by filling out the meal order form on the WAVP’s Facebook page.
The meal will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and will take place at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly. The to-go meals can be picked up at the buildings upper level drive up entrance.
Janesville Lions drive-thru dinner Nov. 7
The Janesville Lions Club will hold a smoked pork chop dinner in a drive-thru format Nov. 7 at the Riviera Roose Community Center. The meals will be served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The menu includes a smoked pork chop, cheesy mashed potatoes, buttered green beans, cinnamon applesauce, roll and cookies. Orders can be placed in advance by calling 319-240-0899 or 319-240-8662, and tickets also are available at the door.
Waverly Lions Frozen Food Sale held Nov. 13
Waverly Lions Frozen Pie, Soup, and Cookie Dough Sale will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 at Waverly City Hall, 200 First St. NE, Waverly.
Think deserts and soup for holiday meals.