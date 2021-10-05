Waverly Senior Center
Oct. 5: 9 a.m., Faculty Guys and Gals breakfast;
1 p.m., The Duplicators bridge club
Oct. 6: 7 a.m., Men’s Bible study; 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 1 p.m., Ceramics and The Blind Bunch bridge club; 2-4 p.m., On Site Hearing
Oct. 7: 7:30 a.m., CLA Guys breakfast; 1 p.m. Bridge club
Oct. 8: 9 a.m., Fit Express; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; noon, Comfort Food Friday; 1-3 p.m., Bingo
VFW serves pork loins Oct. 7
VFW Post 2208 will host a to-go/dine-in pork loin meal from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly.
All orders must be called in to the WAVP at 319-483-9287 by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6. If there is no answer, please leave a message. To-go orders may be picked up at the building’s upper-level drive-up entrance.
Suicide support group meets Oct. 9
The support group “Healing after a loss to suicide” will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 9, at Heritage United Methodist Church located at 1201 230th St., Waverly. If you have lost someone to suicide, this group is for you. Let this very special group help you, we understand and you are not alone. If you would like more information, please contact Bonnie at 702-203-9567.
Bremer Co. Extension calendar
Oct. 3-9 – National 4-H Week
Oct. 11 – Youth Committee meeting,
6:30 p.m., Extension Office
Oct. 20 – Roadside, Aquatics, Right-of-Way Certification, 9 a.m., Extension Office
Oct. 26 – Regional Youth Summit, Grades 6-8, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Upper Iowa University
Oct. 27 – Mosquito Management Certification,
9 a.m., Extension Office