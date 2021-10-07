Waverly Senior Center
Oct. 7: 7:30 a.m., CLA Guys breakfast; 1 p.m. Bridge club
Oct. 8: 9 a.m., Fit Express; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; noon, Comfort Food Friday; 1-3 p.m., Bingo
Oct. 11: 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 1:30 p.m., Revolutionary Dames
Oct. 12: 9 a.m., Faculty Guys breakfast; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 506 Café; 1 p.m., 1900s Card Club
Suicide support group meets Oct. 9
The support group “Healing after a loss to suicide” will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 9, at Heritage United Methodist Church located at 1201 230th St., Waverly. If you have lost someone to suicide, this group is for you. Let this very special group help you, we understand and you are not alone. If you would like more information, please contact Bonnie at 702-203-9567.
Bremer Co. Extension calendar
Oct. 3-9 – National 4-H Week
Oct. 11 – Youth Committee meeting,
6:30 p.m., Extension Office
Oct. 20 – Roadside, Aquatics, Right-of-Way Certification, 9 a.m., Extension Office
Oct. 26 – Regional Youth Summit, Grades 6-8, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Upper Iowa University
Oct. 27 – Mosquito Management Certification,
9 a.m., Extension Office