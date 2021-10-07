Waverly Senior Center

Oct. 7: 7:30 a.m., CLA Guys breakfast; 1 p.m. Bridge club

Oct. 8: 9 a.m., Fit Express; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; noon, Comfort Food Friday; 1-3 p.m., Bingo

Oct. 11: 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 1:30 p.m., Revolutionary Dames

Oct. 12: 9 a.m., Faculty Guys breakfast; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 506 Café; 1 p.m., 1900s Card Club

Suicide support group meets Oct. 9

The support group “Healing after a loss to suicide” will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 9, at Heritage United Methodist Church located at 1201 230th St., Waverly. If you have lost someone to suicide, this group is for you. Let this very special group help you, we understand and you are not alone. If you would like more information, please contact Bonnie at 702-203-9567.

Bremer Co. Extension calendar

Oct. 3-9 – National 4-H Week

Oct. 11 – Youth Committee meeting,

6:30 p.m., Extension Office

Oct. 20 – Roadside, Aquatics, Right-of-Way Certification, 9 a.m., Extension Office

Oct. 26 – Regional Youth Summit, Grades 6-8, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Upper Iowa University

Oct. 27 – Mosquito Management Certification,

9 a.m., Extension Office

