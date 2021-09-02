Waverly Senior Center
Sept. 2: 7:30 a.m., CUNA guys breakfast; NEIA inspection
Sept. 3: 9 a.m., Fit Express; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Simply Soup; noon, Comfort Food Friday
Sept. 6: Labor Day, center closed
Sept. 7: 9 a.m., Faculty guys & gals breakfast; 1 p.m., 500 Club and Bridge Club
Eick family reunites Sept. 5
The annual reunion of the descendants of Carl and Adeline Eick will be held Sunday, Sept. 5, at the Legion Hall in Westgate. We will have a potluck dinner at noon. We ask that you bring pictures of family members and events to share. We hope to see you there.
County offices closed for Labor Day
All Bremer County Courthouse offices including the Convenience Center and Clerk of Court offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 6, in observance of Labor Day.
Waverly city offices closed,
garbage collection rescheduled Sept. 6
City of Waverly offices, including the Recycling Center and Yard Waste Site, will be closed Monday, Sept. 6, for Labor Day. Monday’s garbage and curbside recycling will be picked up Tuesday, Sept. 7. The City’s Yard Waste Site and Recycling Center will be open Saturday, Sept. 4, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Call 352-6247 or 352-9065 if you have any questions.
Peace UCC holds Pizza Ranch fundraiser
Peace United Church of Christ will hold a fundraiser from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at the Waverly Pizza Ranch, 2020 W. Bremer Ave. The restaurant will donate 10% of all sales, as well as all tips given.
Airport commission meets Sept. 9
The Waverly Airport Commission has scheduled a meeting for 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9 in the Waverly Airport Facilities Building. This meeting is open to the public.
W-SR Class of ’55 reunites Sept. 10
The Waverly Shell-Rock class of 1955 is holding their 66th class reunion from 1-4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at the Klub House in Eisenach Village.
Lions Club holds drive-up
pancake breakfast Sept. 19
The Waverly Lions Club will hold a drive-up pancake breakfast from 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, at the 4-H Building. The menu includes three pancakes, two sausage links, syrup, butter and water for $6. Proceeds support the local Lions Club.
Cruise Waverly concludes for 2021 on Sept. 23
Cruise Waverly will conclude for the 2021 season starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23. Get your “old” classic or sports car out of the garage and bring it to town to cruise. Enjoy your ride and the traffic as we fill Bremer Avenue up with some class. There is no agenda, just come to town to cruise, dine, shop and enjoy the night. Keep it simple, have some fun and drive safe.