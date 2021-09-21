Waverly Senior Center
Sept. 21: 9 a.m., Faculty Guys & Gals breakfast; 1 p.m., Bridge club; 1:30 p.m., Cribbage
Sept. 22: 7 a.m., Men’s Bible study; 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 1 p.m., Ceramics
Sept. 23: 7:30 a.m., CUNA guys breakfast; 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Coffee Klatch; 1 p.m., Bridge club
Sept. 24: 9 a.m., Fit Express; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; noon: Comfort Food Friday
Cruise Waverly concludes for 2021 on Sept. 23
Cruise Waverly will conclude for the 2021 season starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23. Get your “old” classic or sports car out of the garage and bring it to town to cruise. Enjoy your ride and the traffic as we fill Bremer Avenue up with some class. There is no agenda, just come to town to cruise, dine, shop and enjoy the night. Keep it simple, have some fun and drive safe.
Sons of Norway lodge meeting held Sept. 28
The lodge meeting for the Sons of Norway will be at 6:30 p.m. Sept 28 at the Cedar Falls Women’s Club. Dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. and reservations can be called to 319 277-2294. The program will be given by Don Meyers, a former architect, who will discuss how Scandinavian architects influenced American architects.