Waverly Senior Center
Sept. 28: 9 a.m., Faculty Guys breakfast;
9:30 a.m., Class of 1954 breakfast
Sept. 29: 7 a.m., Men’s Bible study; 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 1 p.m., Ceramics
Sept. 30: 7:30 a.m., CUNA Guys’ breakfast
Oct. 1: 9 a.m., Fit Express; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Simply Soup; noon, Comfort Food Friday
Sons of Norway lodge meeting held Sept. 28
The lodge meeting for the Sons of Norway will be at 6:30 p.m. Sept 28 at the Cedar Falls Women’s Club. Dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. and reservations can be called to 319 277-2294. The program will be given by Don Meyers, a former architect, who will discuss how Scandinavian architects influenced American architects.
Cooties host fish fry Sept. 30
VFW Cootie Pup Tent 69 will be hosting a to-go/dine in Fish Fry meal from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly.
All orders must be called in to the WAVP at 483-9287 by 5 p.m. the day before (Wednesday, Sept. 29). If no answer, please leave a message. To-go orders may be picked up at the buildings’ upper-level drive-up entrance.
Women in Nature event held Oct. 3
Bremer and Butler County Conservation Boards are partnering for a Women in Nature event from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at Plainfield Lake. If you have ever wanted to try paddle boarding, kayaking, archery, Dutch oven cooking, shoot a pellet gun or learn to better identify birds, this is for you. This event will be taught for women by women. The cost of this event is only $30 per person, and registration is required by contacting Angie at angie.auel@co.bremer.ia.us. Whether you are new to these skills or have some experience, we welcome you to join us.