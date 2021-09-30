Waverly Senior Center
Sept. 30: 7:30 a.m., CUNA Guys’ breakfast
Oct. 1: 9 a.m., Fit Express; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; noon, Comfort Food Friday; 12:30 p.m., Vocalist Paul Schmidt
Oct. 4: 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee
Oct. 5: 9 a.m., Faculty Guys and Gals breakfast; 1 p.m., The Duplicators bridge club
Kids Kingdom closed Oct. 2-3
Kids Kingdom Playground will be closed from 7 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, until 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4. Volunteers from the Exchange Club will continue to stain the play equipment and fence. Please obey “closed” signs and barricades. If you or your group is looking for a service project, you are welcome to join the Exchange Club Saturday, Oct. 2, beginning at 8 a.m. All supplies will be provided.
Women in Nature event held Oct. 3
Bremer and Butler County Conservation Boards are partnering for a Women in Nature event from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at Plainfield Lake. If you have ever wanted to try paddle boarding, kayaking, archery, Dutch oven cooking, shoot a pellet gun or learn to better identify birds, this is for you. This event will be taught for women by women. The cost of this event is only $30 per person, and registration is required by contacting Angie at angie.auel@co.bremer.ia.us. Whether you are new to these skills or have some experience, we welcome you to join us.
Waverly Legion, auxiliary meet Oct. 4
The Waverly American Legion Post and Auxiliary Unit 176 will meet Monday, Oct. 4, at the Waverly Area Veterans Post. The Auxiliary Executive Board will meet at 6 p.m., and meetings for both the post and unit will begin at 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served just prior to the meetings.
VFW serves pork loins Oct. 7
VFW Post 2208 will be hosting a to-go/dine in pork loin meal from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St NW, Waverly.
All orders must be called in to the WAVP at 483-9287 by 5 p.m. the day before (Wednesday, Oct. 6). If no answer, please leave a message. To-go orders may be picked up at the buildings upper level drive up entrance.
Suicide support group meets Oct. 9
The support group “Healing after a loss to suicide” will meet Saturday, Oct. 9, at Heritage United Methodist Church located at 1201 230th St., Waverly. We meet from 10 a.m. to noon. If you have lost someone to suicide, this group is for you. Let this very special group help you, we understand and you are not alone. If you would like more information, please contact Bonnie at 702-203-9567.