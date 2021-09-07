Waverly Senior Center
Sept. 7: 9 a.m., Faculty guys & gals breakfast; 1 p.m., 500 Club and Bridge Club
Sept. 8: 7 a.m., Men’s Bible study; 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 1 p.m., Bridge Club and Ceramics
Sept. 9: 7:30 a.m., CUNA guys’ breakfast; 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Coffee Klatch; 1 p.m., Bridge club;
Sept. 10: 9 a.m., Fit Express; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; noon, Comfort Food Friday
Sept. 12: 9:30 a.m., Class of 1970 breakfast
Peace UCC holds Pizza Ranch fundraiser
Peace United Church of Christ will hold a fundraiser at the Waverly Pizza Ranch, 2020 W. Bremer Ave., from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8. The restaurant will donate 10% of all sales as well as all tips given.
Airport commission meets Sept. 9
The Waverly Airport Commission has scheduled a meeting for 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, in the Waverly Airport Facilities Building. This meeting is open to the public.
W-SR Class of ’55 reunites Sept. 10
The Waverly Shell-Rock class of 1955 is holding their 66th class reunion from 1-4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at the Klub House in Eisenach Village.
Suicide support group meets Sept. 11
The support group “Healing after a loss to suicide” will meet Saturday, Sept. 11 at Heritage United Methodist Church located at 1201 230th St., Waverly. We meet from 10 a.m. to noon. Come and be with others who have experienced a loss to suicide. People helping people. Call Bonnie at 702-203-9567 if you would like more information about this special group.
Lions Club holds drive-up
pancake breakfast Sept. 19
The Waverly Lions Club will hold a drive-up pancake breakfast from 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, at the 4-H Building. The menu includes three pancakes, two sausage links, syrup, butter and water for $6. Proceeds support the local Lions Club.
Cruise Waverly concludes for 2021 on Sept. 23
Cruise Waverly will conclude for the 2021 season starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23. Get your “old” classic or sports car out of the garage and bring it to town to cruise. Enjoy your ride and the traffic as we fill Bremer Avenue up with some class. There is no agenda, just come to town to cruise, dine, shop and enjoy the night. Keep it simple, have some fun and drive safe.