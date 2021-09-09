Waverly Senior Center
Sept. 9: 7:30 a.m., CUNA guys’ breakfast; 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Coffee Klatch; 1 p.m., Bridge club;
Sept. 10: 9 a.m., Fit Express; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; noon, Comfort Food Friday
Sept. 12: 9:30 a.m., Class of 1970 breakfast
Sept. 13: 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 1:30 p.m. Revolutionary Dames
Sept. 14: 9 a.m., Faculty Guys breakfast;
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 506 Café
Airport commission meets Sept. 9
The Waverly Airport Commission has scheduled a meeting for 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, in the Waverly Airport Facilities Building. This meeting is open to the public.
W-SR Class of ’55 reunites Sept. 10
The Waverly Shell-Rock class of 1955 is holding their 66th class reunion from 1-4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at the Klub House in Eisenach Village.
Suicide support group meets Sept. 11
The support group “Healing after a loss to suicide” will meet Saturday, Sept. 11, at Heritage United Methodist Church located at 1201 230th St., Waverly. We meet from 10 a.m. to noon. Come and be with others who have experienced a loss to suicide. People helping people. Call Bonnie at 702-203-9567 if you would like more information about this special group.
Waverly Legion, Auxiliary hold Sept. 13 meeting
The Waverly American Legion Post and Auxiliary Unit 176 will meet Monday, Sept. 13, at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, on the upper level. The Auxiliary Executive Board will meet at 6 p.m., and meetings for both the post and unit will begin at 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served just prior to the meetings. Auxiliary memberships for the coming year may be paid that evening.
S.R. Legion Aux. meets Sept. 16
Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, in the Veterans Room of the Boyd Building in Shell Rock.
Lions Club holds drive-up
pancake breakfast Sept. 19
The Waverly Lions Club will hold a drive-up pancake breakfast from 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, at the 4-H Building. The menu includes three pancakes, two sausage links, syrup, butter and water for $6. Proceeds support the local Lions Club.
Cruise Waverly concludes for 2021 on Sept. 23
Cruise Waverly will conclude for the 2021 season starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23. Get your “old” classic or sports car out of the garage and bring it to town to cruise. Enjoy your ride and the traffic as we fill Bremer Avenue up with some class. There is no agenda, just come to town to cruise, dine, shop and enjoy the night. Keep it simple, have some fun and drive safe.