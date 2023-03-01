Thursday, March 2

Hawkeye Farm Show- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., UNI Dome, Cedar Falls

Radon in Your Home?- 6:30 p.m., Library, Denver

Friday, March 3

Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday

Monday, March 6

Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Ladies Bible Study

Waverly Area Veterans Post — The Waverly American Legion Post and Auxiliary Unit #176 will be meeting at 6:30 p.m. The Auxiliary Executive Board will meet at 6 p.m. prior to the regular meeting. Light refreshments will be served.

Wednesday, March 8

Certified Handlers CIC- 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Extension Office, Tripoli

Heritage United Methodist Church- Lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Devotion from 12:15 to 12:30 p.m. Cost- Free Will (all proceeds benefit charity). Tater tot casserole. Speaker- Rev. Mike Blair- Chaplin Bartels Lutheran Home, Charity- Camp Courageous

Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion

Friday, March 10

Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday

Sunday, March 12

Annual 4-H Omelet Brunch- 8 a.m. to noon, Bremer County Fair Grounds, Waverly

Monday, March 13

Trending Food Videos

Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion

Wednesday, March 15

Waverly Community Blood Drive- Waverly Area Veterans Post 1300 Fourth St. NW, 12:30 p.m. — 6 p.m.

Heritage United Methodist Church- Lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Devotion from 12:15 to 12:30 p.m. Cost- Free Will (all proceeds benefit charity). Chicken tetrazzini. Speaker- Mr. Dennis Eply- Trinity UMC, Charity- Heifer Project.

Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion

Friday, March 17

Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday, 12:15 Cedar River Readers

Monday, March 20

Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Ladies Bible Study

Tuesday, March 21

Waverly Senior Center- 1:30 p.m. Cribbage

Wednesday, March 22

Heritage United Methodist Church- Lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Devotion from 12:15 to 12:30 p.m. Cost- Free Will (all proceeds benefit charity). Soup, salad and garlic bread. Speaker- Rev. Corey Smith- Redeemer Lutheran, Charity- Cedar Valley Hospice.

Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion

Friday, March 24

Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday, 12:15 p.m. Guest Speaker Alise Bovy- NEI3A WOW! Words of Wellness

Tags