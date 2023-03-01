Thursday, March 2
• Hawkeye Farm Show- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., UNI Dome, Cedar Falls
• Radon in Your Home?- 6:30 p.m., Library, Denver
Friday, March 3
• Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday
Monday, March 6
• Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Ladies Bible Study
• Waverly Area Veterans Post — The Waverly American Legion Post and Auxiliary Unit #176 will be meeting at 6:30 p.m. The Auxiliary Executive Board will meet at 6 p.m. prior to the regular meeting. Light refreshments will be served.
Wednesday, March 8
• Certified Handlers CIC- 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
• Heritage United Methodist Church- Lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Devotion from 12:15 to 12:30 p.m. Cost- Free Will (all proceeds benefit charity). Tater tot casserole. Speaker- Rev. Mike Blair- Chaplin Bartels Lutheran Home, Charity- Camp Courageous
• Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Friday, March 10
• Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday
Sunday, March 12
• Annual 4-H Omelet Brunch- 8 a.m. to noon, Bremer County Fair Grounds, Waverly
Monday, March 13
• Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Wednesday, March 15
• Waverly Community Blood Drive- Waverly Area Veterans Post 1300 Fourth St. NW, 12:30 p.m. — 6 p.m.
• Heritage United Methodist Church- Lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Devotion from 12:15 to 12:30 p.m. Cost- Free Will (all proceeds benefit charity). Chicken tetrazzini. Speaker- Mr. Dennis Eply- Trinity UMC, Charity- Heifer Project.
• Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Friday, March 17
• Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday, 12:15 Cedar River Readers
Monday, March 20
• Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Ladies Bible Study
Tuesday, March 21
• Waverly Senior Center- 1:30 p.m. Cribbage
Wednesday, March 22
• Heritage United Methodist Church- Lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Devotion from 12:15 to 12:30 p.m. Cost- Free Will (all proceeds benefit charity). Soup, salad and garlic bread. Speaker- Rev. Corey Smith- Redeemer Lutheran, Charity- Cedar Valley Hospice.
• Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Friday, March 24
• Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday, 12:15 p.m. Guest Speaker Alise Bovy- NEI3A WOW! Words of Wellness