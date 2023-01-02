Wednesday, January 4
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Updated: January 2, 2023 @ 11:02 pm
Wednesday, January 4
Thursday, January 5
• Commercial Manure Applicator Certification/Recertification — 9:30 a.m. to noon, Bremer County Extension Office, Tripoli
• Rural Living — Bee and Honey Production- 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Nashua Research Farm
• VFW Post 2208 BBQ pork sandwich meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, 5:30 — 7 p.m. This is a to-go/dine in meal. Orders must be called in to the WAVP at 319-483-9287 by 5 p.m the day before. To-go orders may be picked up at the building’s upper level drive up entrance.
Friday, January 6
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday luncheon
Monday, January 9
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Tuesday, January 10
• Private Pesticide Applicator CIC — 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m Waverly Civic Center
• Waverly Senior Center — 11:30 a.m. 506 cafe.
Wednesday, January 11
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Thursday, January 12
• ISU Crop Advantage — 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Waverly Civic Center
• Rural Living — Small Poultry Flocks — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Nashua Research Farm
Friday, January 13
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday luncheon, 12:15 p.m. BINGO.
A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 39F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.