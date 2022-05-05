Thursday, May 5
• Canceled, per ISU Extension: Ag Safety Day — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cub Park in Sumner, Extension calendar.
• Bilingual music story time — 10 a.m., in honor of Cinco de Mayo. Waverly Public Library.
• VFW Post to-go/dine in minute steak meal — 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly. Orders must be called in to the WAVP at 483-9287 by 5 p.m. the day before. To-go orders may be picked up at the buildings upper level drive up entrance.
Friday, May 6
• Denver/Readlyn Communities Blood Drive — 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. at Denver/Readlyn Communities, 100 Washington Street. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.
• Sheep/Goat Weigh-In — 5-7 p.m., Bremer County Fairgrounds, Waverly.
• Waverly Senior Center — Seniors in Motion, 9 a.m.; Women’s Coffee, 9:45 a.m., Comfort Food Friday 11:30 a.m.
Saturday, May 7
• Waverly Volunteer Firefighter Association Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser — 6:30 a.m. — 11:30 a.m. Adults, $8; Children under 12, $4; Children under 5 eat free. Featuring pancakes, sausage, rinderwurst and assorted beverages.
• The 11th Annual TriByKnight Triathlon — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The W, 100 Wartburg Blvd. Contact Heather Zajicek, heather.zajiceck@wartburg.edu.
• Bremer County Genealogical Society “Mustaches, Mustache Cups, and Gas Masks” — 10 a.m. at the Civic Center
• Waverly Art Walk — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Kohlmann Park, downtown Waverly. Kids can paint a piano, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. under the north shelter with thanks to the W-SR Dance Team. The Wartburg Community Symphony musical instrument “petting zoo” for all ages will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Casual chess league — 10:30 a.m. — 11:30 a.m., Waverly Public Library (weekly). Contact: Zack Leisinger, zleisinger@waverly.lib.ia.us.
• Waverly Farmers Market —8:30 — 11:30 a.m. between the blocks of Second and Fourth Avenues SW.
Monday, May 9
• Waverly Senior Center — Seniors in Motion, 9 a.m.; Women’s Coffee, 9:45 a.m.
• Dance lessons, rock-sway beginning — 5:30 p.m. Rock-sway part 3 — 6:30 p.m. Classes each Monday night in third-floor ballroom above Northern Iowa Therapy, 217 E Bremer Ave, Waverly. Learn more at www.faythekubik.com or email: gofaythe@prodigy.net.
• Waverly-Shell Rock High School talent show — 7-9 p.m. in Rada Auditorium. Cost is $5 and all proceeds go to the speech and drama programs.
Tuesday, May 10
• Waverly Senior Center — 11:30 a.m. 506 Cafe
• Bremer County Mobile Food Pantry — 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., Embassy Vineyard Church. Organizers ask that participants bring their photo ID and their own reusable grocery bags. If anyone is in need of additional assistance, visit www.neifb.org/locate. The food pantry is run in partnership with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
• Accel Wealth Management lunch and learn, “Smart Women Finish Rich” — 12:15-1:15 p.m. This will be a Zoom webinar, with Michele Wheeler, investment advisor representative at Accel Wealth Management. This event will cover items women need to be thinking about when it comes to their financial wellness and future. Contact Accel Wealth Management, wealthmanagement@acceladvantage.com.
• Lifestyle approaches to lower blood pressure naturally — 6-7 p.m., Tendrils rooftop garden, Waverly Health Center. Dr. Erica Smith, Shell Rock Clinic, will teach how diet, sleep, supplements and reducing stress can help lower blood pressure. No mask? Join via Google Meet, meet.google.com/fhe-itee-vhh Phone: (US) +1 304-774-5089 PIN: 581 568 303#. Questions, 319-483-1360.
• Is surgical weight loss right for me? — 6-7 p.m., Tendrils Rooftop Garden, Waverly Health Center. No mask? Join via Google Meet. Join by: Video meeting: meet.google.com/yea-uvhz-nab Phone: +1 320-322-1953 and enter this PIN: 189 717 726#. Registration is requested at 319-483-1361.
Waverly Farmers Market — 3-5:30 p.m., between the blocks of Second and Fourth Avenues SW.
Friday, May 13
• West Cedar Bash — 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., W-SR Middle School — All are welcome. For $7 admission per person, enjoy a fun family evening, including pizza, lemonade, popcorn, inflatable slide, bounce house, photo booth, obstacle course, DJ and more. Gift card bouquets will be raffled off at 7:15 p.m. All funds raised will be used to support the needs of West Cedar Elementary students and staff.
Saturday, May 14
• Waverly Archery Club will host NASP Kids Day — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. registration, 1801 18th Ave. SE, Waverly, a National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP). All children aged 17 and younger are welcome to shoot the local, three-dimensional and field target course for free. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Concessions available.
• Waverly Community Sharing Garden Planting — 9 a.m. to noon, Waverly. Volunteers needed. Bring own masks, gloves.
• Green Bridge art dedication, “The Visionary Sightseeing Binoculars” by Rebecca Hackmann — 10 a.m., South Riverside Park, near the playground, Mayor Adam Hoffman to speak. From here, the bridge was visible across the Cedar River. Artist Hackmann to speak, 10:30 a.m. Hackmann is now an associate professor of art at Kansas State University, and formerly an art professor at Wartburg College. Rain location, Civic Center – City Hall.
• Parkinson’s Support Group — 10 a.m. to noon, Tendrils Rooftop Garden, Waverly Health Center. Dr. Ann Rathe will return to lead a discussion with caregivers on coping with changes in Parkinson’s disease, while Madison Matthias, PTA, will lead people with Parkinson’s in activities for balance, fall prevention and recovery. Questions? Call 319-352-4961.
• “The Way We Wore,” Vintage Style Show — 1 p.m., Waverly Senior Center. Wedding, bridesmaid, and prom dresses from the 1930s to the ‘80s. Tickets, $15, must be purchased in advance by calling 319-352-5678.
• The support group “Healing after a loss to suicide” will meet Saturday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to noon, at Heritage United Methodist church, 1201 230th St., Waverly. If you have lost someone to suicide this group is for you. Everyone who attends the group has lost someone to suicide. Come and connect with people who understand and care. Contact Bonnie at 702 203 9567 if you would like more information about this very special group.
• Waverly Farmers Market —8:30 — 11:30 a.m. between the blocks of Second and Fourth Avenues SW.
Monday, May 16
• Waverly Senior Center — Seniors in Motion, 9 a.m.; Women’s Coffee, 9:45 a.m., 506 E. Bremer Ave.
Tuesday, May 17
• Waverly Senior Center — Cribbage, 1:30 p.m., 506 E. Bremer Ave.
•Advance Care Planning Clinic — 3-5 p.m., Waverly Health Center. Clinics are held the third Wednesday of each month, by appointment only. Call 319-483-1360 to register. Bring a valid ID. Masks required. An advance directive helps make your wishes known upfront, should you become unable to voice your needs. Waverly Health Center offers free assistance. Questions? AdvancedCarePlanning@WaverlyHealthCenter.org.
• Waverly Farmers Market — 3-5:30 p.m., between the blocks of Second and Fourth Avenues SW.
Thursday, May 19
• Public Services Center — 2900 5th Ave. NW, 4 p.m — 6:30 p.m., Celebrate National Public Works Week by taking a tour of the newly completed addition to the City of Waverly’s Public Services Center for Operations and Disaster Response.
Friday, May 20
• Sen. Ernst staff at Waverly Public Library — 1500 West Bremer Ave., from 9:30-10:30 a.m. May 20. They will stop at the Shell Rock Benny Gambaiani Public Library, 104 South Cherry St., from 2-3 p.m. that day. Staff from the office of U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Red Oak — but not Ernst personally — will stop in Waverly and Shell Rock to assist Iowans with problems or questions about issues involving Social Security, veterans’ benefits, military affairs, passports, immigration issues, and other federal programs.
• Waverly Senior Center — Seniors in Motion, 9 a.m.; Women’s Coffee, 9:45 a.m., Comfort Food Friday and bingo, 11:30 a.m., 506 E. Bremer Ave.
Saturday, May 21
• Waverly Farmers Market —8:30 — 11:30 a.m. between the blocks of Second and Fourth Avenues SW.
Monday, May 23
• Waverly Senior Center — Seniors in Motion, 9 a.m.; Women’s Coffee, 9:45 a.m.; Monday Movie Matinee, TBD, 1 p.m., 506 E. Bremer Ave.
Tuesday, May 24
• Waverly Farmers Market — 3-5:30 p.m., between the blocks of Second and Fourth Avenues SW.
Wednesday, May 25
• Waverly Senior Center — Seniors in Motion, 9 a.m.; Women’s Coffee, 9:45 a.m., 506 E. Bremer Ave.
Friday, May 27
• Waverly Senior Center — Seniors in Motion, 9 a.m.; Women’s Coffee, 9:45 a.m., Comfort Food Friday, 11:30 a.m., 506 E. Bremer Ave.
Saturday, May 28
• Waverly Farmers Market — 8:30 — 11:30 a.m. In First St. SW, between the blocks of Second and Fourth Avenues SW.
Sunday, June 5
• Waverly Area Dyslexic and Learning Support Group Meeting — Waverly Public Library, 1:30 p.m.