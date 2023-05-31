Thursday, June 1
• VFW Post 2208 pork loin meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, 5:30 — 7 p.m. This is a to-go/dine in meal. Orders must be called in to the WAVP at 319-483-9287 by 5 p.m the day before. To-go orders may be picked up at the building’s upper level drive up entrance.
Friday, June 2
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday (spaghetti, green salad, garlic stick, ice cream with toppings).
Saturday, June 3
• Bremer County Master Gardeners & Friends plant/garden sale- 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Bremer County Extension Office, Tripoli.
Monday, June 5
• 4H/FFA dog workout- 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Bremer County Fairgrounds, Waverly.
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Ladies Bible Study
Tuesday, June 6
• Junior Day Camp- 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Ingawanis Base Camp, Waverly. Pre-Registration required.
Wednesday, June 7
• Plainfield Public Library- In person programming for elementary age kids, 10 a.m.
• Waverly Senior Center — 7 a.m. Men’s Bible Study breakfast, 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on-site hearing screening
Thursday, June 8
• “On their own and ok”- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bremer County Fairgrounds, Waverly. Pre-registration required.
Friday, June 9
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday (baked potato bar, cherry fluff salad, chocolate cake), 12:15 p.m. BINGO.
Monday, June 12
• 4H/FFA dog workout- 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Bremer County Fairgrounds, Waverly.
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Tuesday, June 13
• Down in the Dirt Day Camp- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sumner Library. Pre-registration required.
• Waverly Senior Center — 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 506 cafe (grilled brats on a bun, sauerkraut and fixings, potato salad, Rosie’s baked beans, scotcharoos).
Wednesday, June 14
• Plainfield Public Library- In person programming for elementary age kids, 10 a.m.
• 4H/FFA horse workout- 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Bremer County Fairgrounds, Waverly.
• Waverly Senior Center — 7 a.m. Men’s Bible Study breakfast, 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Thursday, June 15
• Down in the Dirt Day Camp- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sumner Library. Pre-registration required.
Friday, June 16
• Plainfield Public Library- Movie- Top Gun Maverick, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday (grilled hot dogs, chips, relish tray, scotcharoos).