Tuesday, September 13
Waverly Senior Center — 11:30 a.m. 506 cafe.
Wednesday, September 14
Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion.
Biometric Screening- HyVee. Meet Your Metrics Biometric Screening event. 8 to 11 a.m. To sign up call 319-352-1365 or visit Hy-Vee.com/Health.
Thursday, September 15
Waverly Senior Center — Community Coffee 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Women’s Bowling League — 6:30 p.m. — Panther Lanes, Tripoli 319-882-3753.
Friday, September 16
Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday luncheon, 12:15 p.m. Speaker on fraud and scams from First Bank.
WAVP Cod Fish Fry — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, Curbside 5 — 6 p.m. Dine-In 5:30 — 7 p.m. Call for reservations by Thursday September 15 at 8 p.m. 319-483-9287. Open to the public.
Sunday, September 18
Waverly Senior Center — 2-4 p.m. Gallagher-Bluedorn concert. Frontier Vinyl-Parking lot of Senior Center.
Monday, September 19
Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Ladies Bible Study
Tuesday, September 20
Waverly Senior Center — 1:30 p.m. Cribbage and open card games.
Wednesday, September 21
Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion.
Thursday, September 22
Cruise Waverly — Starting at 6 p.m. — Cruise Mainstreet Street Waverly in your “old” Classic or Sports cars.
Waverly Senior Center — Community Coffee 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Amvets Auxiliary Meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th ST NW — Curbside 5 — 6 p.m. and dine in 5:30 — 7 p.m. Meat loaf, cheesy potatoes, glazed carrots, and dessert. Call for reservations by Wednesday September 21st at 8 p.m., 319-483-9287.
Friday, September 23
Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday luncheon.
