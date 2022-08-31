Thursday, September 1
•Waverly Senior Center — Community Coffee 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
•VFW POST 2208 Minute Steak Meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, 5:30 — 7 p.m. Orders must be called in to the WAVP at 319-483-9287 by 5 p.m. the day before. To-go orders may be picked up at the building’s upper level drive up entrance.
Friday, September 2
Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday luncheon.
Tuesday, September 6
Waverly Senior Center — 1 p.m. Ladies Bible Study.
Wednesday, September 7
Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 2-4 p.m. On site hearing.
Thursday, September 8
Waverly Senior Center — Community Coffee 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Friday, September 9
Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday luncheon, 12:15 p.m. BINGO.
Saturday September 10
•Community Breakfast — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, serving 7:30 — 10 a.m. Open to the public.
•Support Group — Healing after a loss to suicide. 10 a.m. to noon at 1201 230th St. If you’ve lost someone to suicide you are not alone. Come and let others help you, with this support we believe we can pick up the pieces and live more richly. For more information call Bonnie at (702) 203-9567.
Monday, September 12
Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion.
Tuesday, September 13
Waverly Senior Center — 11:30 a.m. 506 cafe.
Wednesday, September 14
Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion.
