Friday, August 18
• Plainfield Public Library- Movie- “80 for Brady,” 2 and 7 p.m.
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday (chicken casserole, jello, chocolate chip cookie and ice cream).
• WAVP Cod Fish Fry — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, Curbside 5 — 6 p.m. Dine-In 5:30 — 7 p.m. Call for reservations by 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 17, 319-483-9287. The public is welcome!
Monday, August 21
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Ladies Bible Study
Tuesday, August 22
• Waverly Senior Center — 1:30 p.m. Cribbage
• Sons of Norway- Lodge meeting at the Cedar Falls Island Beach House at 6:30 p.m. Please bring one or two dishes to share, your own serving utensils and table service.
Wednesday, August 23
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Thursday, August 24
• Cruise Waverly — Starting at 6 p.m. — Cruise Mainstreet Street Waverly in your “old” Classic or Sports cars.
• Amvets Auxiliary Meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th ST NW — Reservations must be called in by Wednesday at 7 p.m., 319-483-9287. Curbside, 5-6 p.m. sharp! Dine-in, 5:30-7 p.m. Meat loaf, baked potato, glazed carrots, dessert.
• Back to School Meal — Hosted by St. Paul’s Lutheran School Capstone Students- School Parking Lot, 301 1st St NW, 5:00 — 7 p.m. This is a to-go/dine meal consisting of a choice of hamburger or hotdog, locally grown sweet corn, melon and dessert bar. $10 per meal. Educators who show a valid school ID are BOGO. Pre-orders must be placed online at www.stpaulswaverly.org/register by 5 p.m the day before.
Friday, August 25
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday (lasagna soup, garlick stick, ramen noodle salad, dreamsicle cake), 12:15 p.m. Guest Speaker for Medicare — Deb Brown — UHC and BINGO
Saturday, August 26
• Plainfield Public Library- Painting class, 6 p.m.
• AMVETS Post 79 Steak Fry- Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, 5:30 p.m. — 7 p.m. Open to the public! Call for reservations by 2 p.m. Saturday the 26th or any evening 4-7 p.m. prior.
Monday, August 28
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Monday Movie Mantinee- “Where the Crawdads Sing.”
Wednesday, August 30
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion